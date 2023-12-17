Find It, Fix It, Flog It: Is show on the lookout for people with barns or sheds in need of a clear out?
A national television show is looking for people to take part in a new series but there is one unusual requirement - you must have a shed or barn.
Television researchers are looking for people with sheds or barns to feature on a national TV show, and have been posting their appeal across social media. One post on a Lancashire Facebook group read: "Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien are looking for people around Leyland with sheds full of old items or junk that can be restored and upcycled for profit."
Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien previously presented a Channel 4 show, Find It, Fix It, Flog It, which saw them visit homes across Britain in a bid to find unique objects, before refurbishing the items so their owners could make a profit. The show began in 2016 and ran for seven series before being axed earlier this year.
However in November, it was announced that Find It, Fix It, Flog It would be retuning to our screens for two more series after factual channel Yesterday and free streaming service, UKTV Play, acquired the rights to the show.
Piecing together the evidence, when the contestant search appeals are coupled with images of Henry and Simon, it does not take a genius to work out which show you would likely to be signing up for.
So if you have got an outbuilding that could do with sorting out, perhaps containing items which could do with a refurbish, you could be in with a shout of appearing alongside Henry and Simon. To offer your barn or shed in contention, email the production company at [email protected].
Find it, Fix it, Flog it latest series
At the end of November, the official Instagram account for Find it, Fix it, Flog it shared a picture of the two presenters with a caption which said: "Return of the shed! We’ve been back out on the road with @henrycoletv and @simonobtv for the past two weeks filming new episodes of *Find It, Fix It, Flog It* which has found its new home with @yesterday_channel and @uktvplay !! If you have a location you think might be perfect for the show and fancy taking part, email the team at [email protected]"
