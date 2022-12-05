Season 2 of drama series Firefly Lane on Netflix stars Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart, Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, and Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

Firefly Lane season 2 has landed on Netflix - the latest season is being released in two parts, though part one is almost as long as the entire first season. Throughout the second season, the lives of Kate and Tully, and those they become close to throughout their lives is told in two interweaving narratives.

The series follows Kate and Tully as teenagers when their friendship is first cemented, and also explores their relationship in their forties as they continue to navigate, work, relationships, and mental health together. The series is based on the 2008 Kristin Hannah novel of the same name.

Katherine Heigl as Tully, Sarah Chalke as Kate, Jolene Purdy as Justine

What is season 2 of Firefly Lane about?

Firefly Lane follows two best friends - Tully and Kate - as they support each other through life’s ups and downs from their teenage years into their forties. The second season will explore Kate and Johnny’s relationship as they decide whether to commit to each other once again. Tully and Kate’s friendship will also be tested, and Tully searches for the truth about her father.

Who is in the cast of Firefly Lane season 2?

Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

Heigl is back as Tully Hart, an ambitious woman and successful journalist and talk show host who continues to be affected by her traumatic childhood. Heigl’s previous roles include playing Dr Izzie Stevens in medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy, and the attorney Samantha Wheeler in legal drama Suits. She played another attorney, Sadie Ellis, in the drama Doubt. Heigl’s film roles include appearances in Fear of Rain, The Ugly Truth, 27 Dresses, and Knocked Up.

Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

Chalke also reprises her role as the show’s other antagonist, Kate Mularkey - a former journalist who lives in the shadow of her best friend, Tully. Chalke is best known for playing Dr. Elliot Reid in the hospital-based comedy series Scrubs. She played Stella in 10 episodes of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, and Becky Conner-Healy in the original run of Roseanne, before returning in the rebooted series as Andrea. She voices Beth in animated comedy series Rick and Morty, and has had small roles in the films Mother’s Day, and The Wrong Missy.

Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan

Ben Lawson plays Kate’s ex-husband, Johnny in the series - he has also had a long working history with Tully. Lawson’s big break came with the role of Frazer Yeats in Australian soap Neighbours in 2006. He has since appeared as Peter Garrett alongside Heigl in Doubt, played Damian Rennett in thriller series Designated Survivor, and Rick Wlodimierz in the first series of 13 Reasons Why. Lawson’s film credits include roles in Bombshell, The Little Death, and No Strings Attached.

Other cast members include:

Ali Skovbye as teenage Tully

Roan Curtis as teenage Kate

Beau Garrett as Cloud, Tully’s mother

Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan, Kate and Johnny’s daughter

Ignacio Serricchio as Danny Diaz

When is the release date of Firefly Lane season 2?