First Kill is an eight-part Netflix original romantic horror series based on a short story by writer V.E. Schwab

For those of you who have been clamouring for a queer vampire drama series, Netflix has finally answered the call.

First Kill is a real star-crossed lovers tale - it follows Juliet, a vampire, and Calliope, a vampire hunter whose destiny is to eradicate the undead.

The two meet when Calliope moves to town and form an intense connection, but their love could not be any more forbidden.

First Kill

To make matters worse, the pair are both under pressure from their respective families to carry out their first kill.

When they begin a romantic relationship and each family learns of the true identity of the girl their daughter is dating, a war between vampires and hunters brews - and Calliope and Juliet must choose between each other and their family.

The series is based on a short story of the same name by V.E. Schwab, published in the anthology Vampires Never Get Old: Tales With Fresh Bite.

Who is in the cast of First Kill?

Sarah Catherine Hook plays Juliette Fairmont, a vampire who comes from a long and proud line of bloodsuckers.

Hook has a list of credits in horror projects under her belt, having played Rikki in NOS4A2, Elena Milak in an episode of Monsterland, and Debbie Glatzel in The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Imani Lewis plays Calliope Burns, Juliette’s counterpart whose family has been hunting vampires for generations, and are now training her in the craft.

Lewis is not new to vampyric features, having had a small role in Netflix’s Vampires in the Bronx. She has also played Charmaine in crime drama series Hightown.

Imani Lewis in First Kill

Gracie Dzienny plays Elinor Fairmount, the eldest Fairmount daughter, who has a close bond with her little sister.

Her other credits include playing Clementine Lewis in the sci-fi drama series Zoo, Ruby Red in the superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, and Tina in the Transformers spinoff movie Bumblebee.

Elizabeth Mitchell plays Margot Fairmont, the traditionalist matriarch of the vampire family.

Mitchell played Ingrid in the fantasy series Once Upon A Time, Reverend Doctor Anna Volovodov in sci-fi series The Expanse, and Angela Cassidy in FBI: International.

Will Swenson plays Sebastian Fairmont, Juliette’s father.

His other screen roles include playing Brian Ritter in Coronavirus comedy horror series The Bite, and Henry in action series Hit and Run.

Aubin Wise plays Talia Burns, Calliope’s mother. Talia is just as determined as Elinor for her daughter to bag her first kill.

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette

Wise had a small role in comedy drama series Atlanta, played Serena in TV cop movie The Finest, and Vera in fantasy romance Dimland.

Jason R. Moore plays Jack Burns. Calliope’s father.

Moore has played Curtis Hoyle in Marvel series The Punisher, has appeared in several short films including Ego, Old Dog, and Sleuth, and has also been in feature-length film The Chain.

Other cast members include: Phillip Mullings Jr. as Theo Burns, Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns, Dylan McNamara as Oliver Fairmont, Roberto Méndez as Noah, Jonas Dylan Allen as Ben Wheeler, and singer Mk xyz as Tess.

When is the First Kill release date?

First Kill will be released on Netflix on Friday 10 June.

Is there a trailer?