Formula 1: Drive to Survive series six comes to Netflix this week as it revists the 2023 F1 season. The show has become very popular since its debut in 2019 - more than half a million viewers tuned in for the season 5 debut last year.

The Netflix docuseries has had a spillover effect on the actual sport, with record numbers of fans attending races in person, and as the show returns for season six ahead of the new F1 season in Bahrain.

This is everything you need to know about the new season of Drive to Survive, including how to watch the show and if season seven is happening.

Is there a trailer for Drive to Survive season 6?

Yes, watch it here:

What is season 6 of Drive to Survive about?

This is the complete episode guide for season six:

Episode 1: Money Talks - Lawrence Stroll will do whatever it takes for Aston Martin to become world champion. But his dreams could be over before the new season even starts.

Episode 2: Fall from Grace - Hopes are high for Nyck de Vries as he takes his first shot at Formula 1. With the pressure mounting, he struggles to keep up the pace.

Episode 3: Under Pressure - McLaren has a lot to prove after last season. As star driver Lando Norris’ car lets him down yet again, he starts considering his options.

Episode 4: The Last Chapter - It’s a battle at the back between Haas and Williams. While one team sticks with tradition, the other’s ready to make bold new moves.

Episode 5: Civil War - Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have been competing since childhood. Can they overcome their rivalry now that they’re on the same team?

Episode 6: Leap of Faith - Lewis Hamilton’s been loyal to Mercedes for 13 years. But winning comes first — and with his contract up for renewal, he has to make a tough decision.

When is the release date of Drive to Survive season 6?

Drive to Survive season six will be released on Netflix on Friday February 23, with all six episodes landing on the platform at the same time. The new series comes just ahead of the 2024 F1 season with kicks off at the end of the month.

Will there be a Drive to Survive season 7?