Freddie Flintoff has opening up about the life-changing Top Gear crash in a new trailer for his Disney+ documentary Flintoff.

The former cricketer, 47, was involved in a horror crash while filming for the hit BBC car magazine show in 2022. He had been driving an open-topped Morgan Super 3 vehicle before crashing and sustain serious facial injuries.

The subsequent recovery saw Freddie retreat from the limelight. Now in a new trailer for a documentary film, which will premiere on Disney+ later this month, the TV presenter has opened up about the incident and the impact it has had on his life.

He said: "I remember everything about it. It's so vivid. This is what I'm left with... I wouldn't say I'm embracing them but I'm not trying to hide my scars."

Freddie Flintoff recalls his "vivid" memories of his life-changing Top Gear crash in a new trailer for his Disney+ documentary film Flintoff. | Disney

Flintoff is a 90-minute documentary film charting the star’s rise in cricket and his crossover to television, as well as the life-altering accident that halted his career. It will feature interviews with cricketers including Michael Vaughan, as well as close friends James Corden, Jack Whitehall and Freddie’s wife Rachael.

Freddie said his motivation in allowing cameras into his life came after he was “irked” by speculation over his health following the crash. He said: "I've lived under the radar for seven months, one of the real frustrations was the speculation, that's why I'm doing this now. What actually happened?"

The documentary is made by the same production team behind Freddie’s hit show Freddie Flintoff: Field of Dreams. During the show, the ex-cricketer revealed that he was suffering from “nightmares” and “flashbacks” to the accident, saying: "Everywhere I go at the minute I have got a full face mask and glasses. I can't do that. I struggle with anxiety, I have nightmares, I have flashbacks. It has been so hard to cope with."

Flintoff premieres on Disney+ on Friday, April 25.