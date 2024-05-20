(Photo: Pexels)

Freely offers live and on-demand content from the four main channel operators

A new TV service, Freely, has launched in the UK, aiming to compete with Sky.

Unlike traditional TV, Freely uses a broadband connection to stream live and on-demand content directly to your TV, and is similar to Sky Glass, which also relies on internet streaming instead of satellite dishes.

Freely is completely free to use and offers features like pausing live TV, a full TV guide, on-demand content, and viewing recommendations. But to access it, you'll need a new TV, as the service is not currently compatible with existing models.

The service was launched last month, though prices for screens with Freely built-in weren't available without specific pricing.

But now, Freely-enabled TVs are now available at Argos and Currys, so we have a better idea of the prices. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Freely?

It’s operated by Everyone TV, previously named Digital UK, the platform operator of Freeview and its satellite twin Freesat. Everyone TV is jointly owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5.

The company’s chief executive, Jonathan Thompson, said: “Our aim is to ensure that all viewers have access to a free, aggregated live TV experience that champions British content and is delivered in a way that suits audience needs and preferences.”

Freely is entirely free and includes features such as pausing live TV, a comprehensive TV guide, on-demand content, and viewing recommendations.

How much does a Freely TV cost?

Freely launched last month without specific pricing for Freely-enabled TVs. But these TVs are now available at Argos and Currys, providing a clearer idea of prices.

Currently, only Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense offers Freely-compatible TVs, but other manufacturers are expected to join in the future.

It's important to note that these new Freely-powered Hisense TVs are quite expensive, being newer models that come with all the latest features. For comparison, similar 50-inch TVs without Freely can be found for under £400.

However, after purchasing a Freely TV, there are no additional costs, and the developers are promising future updates and new features.

Alternatively, Sky Glass is available through a monthly payment plan, which might be a more affordable option for many households.

It includes a built-in soundbar and offers features such as full personalisation, integration with other streaming platforms and the ability to save shows for later viewing with Playlists.