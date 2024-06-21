Gary Lineker: BBC Euro 2024 host fired warning from channel bosses over on-air rule 'breach'
Lineker was at the helm of the coverage for England’s opening match against Serbia on Sunday evening (June 16). However eagle-eyed viewers spotted a possible BBC rule breach from the footballer-turned sports presenter as he was presenting live from Germany.
He is alleged to have broken BBC guidelines after appearing to wear items of clothing from his clothing line with Next. Lineker wore a pale green knitted T-shirt and later a green sage jacket that bore a resemblance to items from the menswear clothing line, which he has just launched with the high street store.
BBC guidelines state that presenters must not appear on air wearing clothing or items which they have agreed with a brand to promote. The official guidelines state: "Presenters or other individuals must not appear on air wearing clothing or using products or services which they have agreed/been contracted to promote, advertise or endorse or in which they have a specific financial interest."
The Next menswear line has been described as being “edited by the legendary man himself” in promotional material. While it has not been 100% confirmed by the BBC that Lineker’s outfit broke rules, chiefs have fired a blanket warning to presenters on what they can and can’t wear on air.
A spokesperson for the BBC said: "Presenters [and] contributors provide their own wardrobe and all presenters / contributors are regularly reminded of the guidelines in relation to clothing, even if they are not doing proactive promotional work."
