Viewers are returning to the world of Gavin and Stacey this festive season as the legendary sitcom prepares to air its final ever episode. The beloved comedy is one of the BBC’s biggest hits and one of the most highly-anticipated shows set to hit screens this Christmas

Here’s what you need to know before watching the final ever episode.

What happened in the last episode of Gavin & Stacey?

The last episode of Gavin & Stacey aired on Christmas Day in 2019. It marked the first return to the show in nine years and drew in more than 18 million viewers.

Ten years on from the finale of the main series, the 2019 Christmas special saw the Shipmans and Wests prepare to hold Christmas in Barry. We found out that Gavin and Stacey, who were pregnant with their first child at the end of the main series in 2010, now have three children.

The titular couple also moved into the home next door to Stacey’s mum, Gwen, following the death of beloved neighbour Doris. While the duo have built a family and life in Barry over the past decade, Stacey worries that the spark is gone from their relationship and sets about reigniting it.

Elsewhere, Smithy is preparing to travel to Wales alongside Gavin, who returned to Essex for a work event, and his Gavin’s parents Pam and Mick. Before heading off, Dawn arrives at Pam and Mick’s door heartbroken, telling them that Pete was a “drug addict”. After Pete arrives and the argument is quelled by Pam and Mick, the four smoke the joint Dawn found in Pete’s glovebox.

We also find out that Neil The Baby is now 11 years old and that on his regular trips to Wales to visit Neil and Nessa, Smithy slept with Nessa on numerous occasions but stopped after getting into a relationship with a woman named Sonia. Sonia is set to join Smithy for Christmas in Barry and meet Neil The Baby for the first time, with Smithy telling Gavin that he plans to propose this Christmas.

Uncle Bryn is in charge for Christmas dinner and has created a strict schedule (which he sleeps in for). When the Essex group arrive in Barry, Pam almost spoils Bryn’s dinner, revealing that she left the Christmas puddings at home, but the group are able to pick up some stock while out at the pub (which promptly gets left at the pub).

Jason, Stacey's brother, has also arrived from Spain for the festivities. The morning after the trip to the pub, Smithy wakes up in the same bed as Nessa, panicking as he awaits the arrival of Sonia and concerned that he has slept with his ex-flame once again, a fact Nessa confirms to Stacey.

When Sonia arrives to Christmas in Barry, the group are confused when Smithy begins changing his voice and the way he speaks around her, with Sonia rubbing them up the wrong way when she makes comments about his weight. She is unable to pick up on the family dynamics between the Shipmans and Wests, telling Smithy that they are not his family, and, after just avoiding the story behind the infamous fishing trip involving Brynn and Jason, Sonia leaves Barry.

She asks Smithy to come with her, but he refused, telling her that he wants to spend time with his son. After an awkward goodbye, Smithy is left standing outside Gwen's house when Nessa tells him not to change for anyone and gets down on one knee.

Questions we need answered in the new Gavin and Stacey episode

Did Smithy say yes to Nessa?

The 2019 special ended with Nessa proposing, but we did not see what Smithy’s reply was. Fans have been clamouring for years to know the outcome for the pair, and it looks like we may have an answer in the upcoming episode, set five years after the events of the last Christmas special.

What happened on the fishing trip?

The infamous fishing trip story has become mythical over the years. The writers have so far avoided giving any details of the camping trip between Bryn and his nephew Jason that has the characters seemingly repulsed any time it is mentioned.

The long-running joke looks set to be mentioned yet, after the trailer for the 2024 Christmas special showed Gwen telling the pair: “30 years ago you two went on a fishing trip that almost tore this family apart...” - could we be about to finally get an explanation?

What happened to Dave Coaches?

Dave Coaches became an important part of the show amid his relationship with Nessa. The pair began dating in series two and went on to become engaged, but after Nessa slept with Smithy and begins having feelings for him, she called off the wedding at the alter.

We didn't see Dave in the 2019 special, but he returns for the finale episode. We might just find out what he’s been doing over the past 14 years.

Are Pete and Dawn still together?

While they are side characters on the show, forever-feuding couple have become fan favourite. Dawn and Pete are always either teenagers in love or calling it quits, and fans are eager to find out where they stand when they return in the Christmas special.

The festive special will air at 9pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can go back and watch all episodes on BBC iPlayer in preparation for the big day.