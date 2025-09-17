Gen V returns to screens this week as its second season premieres, but there is one sad omission from the new installment.

One glaring missing face in Gen V season two is Andre Anderson, who was a key character in the first installment of The Boys spin-off series. The character,played by Chance Perdomo, was a sophomore at Godolkin University who had the ability to control magnetism.

Andre was set to pick up the superhero mantle from his father, Polarity, but his journey was put on ice after he investigated the strange events on campus and helped to uncover a dark secret at the university.

The popular character would have been set to be a part of the main events of season two, but sad circumstances off screen saw plans for the season dramatically change.

Chance Perdomo played Andre Anderson in season one of The Boys spin-off series Gen V. | Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

What happened to Chance Perdomo?

Actor Chance Perdomo died at the age of 27 in motorcycle crash in Upstate New York on March 29, 2024. The young actor is believed to have been travelling through the state on his way to Toronto to begin filming for the second season of Gen V when the fatal crash occurred.

It is believed that the table read for the season was due to take place on March 30. Filming was reportedly set to begin shortly after on April 8.

However, as a result of Perdomo’s death, production on the show was paused, with show bosses eventually taking the decision to not recast Andre out of respect for Perdomo’s passing. As a result, Andre was written out of the show and the second season was fully rewritten to reflect this.

Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, and Derek Luh in season one of Gen V. | Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Filming eventually commenced in May 2024, with cast members indicating on social media that production has concluded by October 2024.

Despite not appearing in the second season, Andre will still have a presence within the show. The trailers for the new series indicate that Andre has also died in the show universe, with the student supe’s passing set to have an impact on the storyline.

Perdomo’s Gen V castmates were among those who paid tribute following his sad passing. In a joint statement, members of the main Gen V cast including Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Lizze Broadway, and Sean Patrick Thomas said: “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss.

“We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The ‘Gen V’ Cast.”