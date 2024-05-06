Bafta-nominated actor Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident.

Chance Perdomo’s role in superhero series Gen V will not be recast after his death at the age of 27, producers of the show have said. The Los Angeles-born and UK-raised actor played Godolkin University student Andre Anderson, who has the ability to control metal through magnetism, in the show.

The first series was critically acclaimed and the second had been commissioned, in which Perdomo was due to star. A statement from the producers of the show posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.” It concluded: “We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...