Celebrity Gladiators will hit our screens this evening (January 1), with fans looking forward towards the new series later this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The revival of the hit 90s competition series become a huge hit for the BBC when it returned in 2024, drawing in almost nine million viewers. The show became the channel’s most successful family entertainment show launch in the last seven years.

The success of the show has seen the BBC commission a celebrity edition, due to air on New Years’ Day, with a second series on the way in 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about the new series.

BBC One's Gladiators | Nick Eagle / BBC / Hungry Bear

When will Gladiator series two be on TV?

As of yet, the BBC has not confirmed the specific release date for the second season of Gladiators. However, we know that it will air in 2025.

Last year’s revival series premiered on January 13, so there is a good chance the second series may follow the same schedule and air in January. We’ve already seen previews for the upcoming series on our screen with a ‘coming soon’ label.

There may even be an announcement after Celebrity Gladiators finishes on New Years’ Day, giving us more of an idea of when to expect the new batch of civilian contenders.

Which Gladiators are returning for series two?

The BBC previously announce that all gladiators from series one will be returning to take on the contenders for the new series. Those donning the famously metallic outfits once again are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabre

Legend

Phantom

Diamond

Viper

Nitro

Athena

Bionic

Giant

Fire

Electro

Dynamite

Comet

Apollo

Steel

Fury

When is Celebrity Gladiators on TV?

Celebrity Gladiators will air at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The celeb contestants include comedian Rob Beckett and actress Ellie Taylor, with broadcaster Louise Minchin, TV presenter Joel Dommett also taking on the challenge.

The celebrity special will be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs live, with all previous episode from series one also available to watch now on the streaming service.