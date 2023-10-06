Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The third season of Godfather of Harlem, which aired in the US earlier in the year, follows Bumpy Johnson as he continues his war to take control of Harlem. This season, Bumpy meets opposition from the Cuban Mafia as well as the CIA.

Season three also takes place during the Civil Rights Movement, and will see Bumpy come into contact with activist Malcolm X and other figures from American history including Che Guevara and members of the New York crime families.

The series also takes place in the aftermath of the Harlem Riots, and sees Bumpy in the Italians' debt, whilst he also makes plans to expand his own influence.

Bumpy sets his sights on a new drug, hoping to control the cocaine trade, and plans to take control of a local police precinct, providing himself with more protection as the CIA continues its surveillance.

This is everything you need to know about Godfather of Harlem season three and how to watch it:

Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson in Godfather of Harlem

Is Godfather of Harlem a true story?

The series is fictionalised account of the life of New York crime boss Ellsworth ‘Bumpy’ Johnson, who got the nickname for a bump on the back of his head.

Bumpy was a real figure who spent almost a decade in Alcatraz prison in the 1950s and 60s for a drugs conspiracy charge. The first season begins with Bumpy leaving prison and attempting to reclaim his position in New York’s criminal underworld.

Despite featuring many real figures from history, much of the series is heavily fictionalised.

Who is in the cast of Godfather of Harlem season 3?

Forest Whitaker as Ellsworth 'Bumpy' Johnson

Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson

Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise Johnson

Erik LaRay Harvey as Del Chance

Elvis Nolasco as Nat Pettigrew

Markuann Smith as Junie Byrd

Vincent D'Onofrio as Vincent 'Chin' Gigante

Giancarlo Esposito as Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

Kathrine Narducci as Olympia Gigante

Dominic Fumusa as Louis Gigante

Korey Jackson as Livingston Wingate

Grace Porter as Betty Shabazz

Jason Alan Carvell as Malcolm X

Michael Raymond-James as Joe Colombo

Maurice Jones as Captain Omar

Yul Vazquez as José Battle

Bo Dietl as Thomas Lucchese

Arthur J. Nascarella as Carlo Gambino

Richard Topol as Jonah Fineman

Richard D'Alessandro as Gasper Digregorio

Joel Marsh Garland as Wild Bill Harvey

Arturo Del Puerto as Che Guevara

Is there a trailer for Godfather of Harlem season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Godfather of Harlem season 3?

The third season of Godfather of Harlem premiered in the US in January and aired weekly. The series is finally coming to the UK through Lionsgate+.

The first episode landed on Lionsgate+ on Friday 6 October, and the rest of the series will be released weekly. There are 10 episodes in season three. A Lionsgate+ subscription costs £5.99 per month, and a seven day free trial is available through Amazon Prime Video.

Will there be a season 4 of Godfather of Harlem?

A fourth season of Godfather of Harlem has not yet been confirmed, but the season three finale certainly sets up another series.