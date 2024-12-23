Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Great British Bake Off is returning to screen for a soap-y festive special

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit Channel 4 baking competition returns this Christmas for two new specials. The first of the specials will see celebrities enter the tent in a bid to be crowned the Bake Off 2024 Christmas champion.

Alison Hammond and Noel field return for hosting duties, while the soap stars will also need to impress judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2024 on TV?

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special will air at 8pm on Christmas Eve on Channel 4. The episode will be available to watch on the channel’s online streaming service shortly after airing live.

Soap stars will enter the famous Great British Bake Off tent for the show's 2024 festive special. | Soap stars will enter the famous Great British Bake Off tent for the show's 2024 festive special.

Who is on The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2024?

This year, soap stars will enter the tent to compete to be crowned the festive Bake off champion. The contestants for this year’ Christmas special are:

Dean Gaffney

Sheree Murphy

Shobna Gulati

Natalie Cassidy

Chris Bisson

Teasing the new episode to fans, the show said in a post announcing the line up: “Doof-doof! We're putting the tinsel up in the Tent for a special soap-themed Christmas Bake Off.”

Will there be a Great British Bake Off New Year special?

Yes, there will be a second Great British Bake Off special for the festive season, with another new episode airing at New Year. The episode will feature some of the show’s Scottish ex-contestants from the main series, including series 11 winner Peter Sawkins, to take part in a Hogmanay-themed show.

The New Years’ special will air at 7.40pm on January 3 on Channel 4.