The Great British Bake Off tent was as tense as ever during bread week - but after some ups and downs, here’s who left the show this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight’s Great British Bake off saw the remaining contestants attempt to rise to the challenge during ‘bread week’. This is firmly judge Paul Hollywood’s territory which always sees the bakers extra nervous when it comes to the taste test.

Bread week follows ‘biscuit week’ which saw software delivery manager Leighton become the second contestant to leave this year’s GBBO after failing to impress judges, Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the Channel 4 series, hosted by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, saw the bakers begin by putting their stamp on a pull-apart monkey bread in the signature challenge. Sadly Aaron’s dough failed to rise, making the loaf inedible - although Prue did commend the flavours, she said the texture was wrong due to the lack of rise.

The technical challenge, asked for sticky, glazed ring doughnuts, which Paul described as “finger-licking good”. However, several contestants struggled with this pared-back recipe. Paul was looking for a white line to show it had been baked properly and needless to say not everyone was entirely successful.

This year's contestants in the Great British Bake Off | Credit Channel 4/Love Productions

For the showstopper, they served up sweet bread in tiers which really were works of art. Aaron even managed to make a comeback with a show stopping showstopper.

Who left GBBO in bread week?

As always, it’s sad to see any of the contestants leave the GBBO tent but of course, someone has to go. Paul was disappointed with Iain who he said “let himself down in the showstopper despite doing so well in the signature challenge.

However, in the end, star baker this week went to an elated Jasmine, and bread week saw Pui Man bidding farewell after she failed to excel in any of the challenges.