When it comes to harmless innuendo, the Great British Bake Off never fails to deliver, and bread week 2025 was no exception.

One of the things fans love the most about Great British Bake Off is the harmless fun enjoyed by all in that famous tent. Who would have realised baking offered so many opportunities for double entendre before GBBO hit TV screens?

In tonight’s third installment of this year’s cooking competition, bread week proved to be the ideal platform for endless innuendo, including “A bit of morning glory”, “It’s a bit limp”, “I have no preference on hole size” and “Everyone loves a glazed ring”.

Which got us thinking about some of the best seemingly smutty remarks which were actually completely innocent comments on baked goods, as seen throughout the Bake Off’s 16 series. Read on for our favourites…

The Great British Bake Off Series 16 contestants (back row, left to right) Toby, Nadia, Aaron, Leighton, Jessika, Jasmine, Hassan and Lesley; and (front row, left to right) Tom, Pui Man, Iain and Nataliia | Channel 4/Love Productions/PA Wire

Best Great British Bake Off innuendos

When it comes to innuendo in the GBBO tent, absolutely nobody is safe. Whether a judge, a presenter or a contestant, everyone has found themselves uttering double entendres at some point.

Funnyman Noel Fielding had us all in stitches with, "If there's an opportunity for exposed bottoms we should embrace it.” Prue Leith's "I don't like dry beavers" remark went viral and had the nation in stitches and Mary Berry's "I'd like to be commended on your nuts," was another corker.

We’re all used to “soggy bottoms” and know that success is “all in the wrist action but we were still taken by surprised when Mary Berry insisted, “They've got to beat it until it's really, really stiff."

They can arrive in the form of a compliment - "It's a good job he's got a strong bottom, or it would have gone down" - or a complaint - "You have some irregular-shaped balls" - both issued from the lips of judge Paul Hollywood.

And who can forget the lovely Mel and Sue presenting the show, always offering a shoulder to cry on and a tongue-in-cheek quip - a couple of our favourites include Mel saying, "I can't wait to romp in your forest" and Sue’s "Stop touching your dough balls".

:: Series 16 is currently airing on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm and streaming on the channel 4 app.