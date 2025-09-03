The Great British Bake Off 2025 has just started but is already attracting attention for all the wrong reasons.

September starts, it’s back to school and whether you like it or not, it would appear that the evenings are already drawing in. Sorry to depress you, but on the positive side, TV favourites such as The Great British Bake Off are back off.

I was excited to watch GBBO 2025, but there were a few things that not only annoyed me, but a large number of viewers it would seem too. First things first, let’s discuss the Jurassic Park-themed sketch. How much do you think it cost to put that together, perhaps it's best not to go there.

For those of you who missed the sketch or so-called ‘comedy skit’ at the beginning of the show, let me enlighten you. It was basically Prue Leith, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding driving into Jurassic Bake.’

Noel Fielding then asked the question: “Why is Prue dressed as Colonel Sanders?' and then Prue says in response to Noel that “ have finally achieved my lifetime ambition of cloning a dinosaur with human DNA…” And in case you are wondering how Prue was dressed, she wore a white beard and glasses.”

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO. Photo: Channel 4 | Channel 4

Unfortunately, the ‘comedy skit’ didn’t end then, though I was hoping and praying it would. After the ground started to shake Prue said: 'Oh no! He's escaped. Tyranno-Paul-rus Rex.” In case you are wondering about the ending, Noel is then eaten by the dinosaur. Yes, this show is supposed to be about baking!

Before you think I am being a little harsh, many viewers were in agreement with me. One took to X and wrote: “Half the budget for this series was spent on that intro #gbbo.,” whilst another said: “not a fan of the intro, found it cringe. Just get on with the baking #GBBO” and I could not have put it better myself!

Unfortunately, it wasn’t only the comedy skit that annoyed me but the amount of adverts too. Again I wasn’t alone in thinking this and a fan took to X and wrote: “The ad breaks are driving me mad #GBBO,” whilst another said: “swear there’s more adverts this year than there has been before? #GBBO.”

It would also seem that the Great British Bake Off producers might be wanting to attract a slightly younger audience as the oldest contestants in this series, Lesley and Leighton are 59. Keiran Smith, the show’s creative director and executive producer, told The Telegraph that the show “is a slightly younger person’s game now,” and also added that “quite often older bakers run out of stamina.”

I am not sure whether I would agree with Keiran’s comments as I fondly remember my late grandmother’s baking who was making cakes up to her late eighties. She made the most delicious bakes that will always stay with me and I can assure you, she most certainly did not “run out of stamina.”

There have been some great ‘older’ contestants on GBBO in years gone by such as retired nurse Maggie in the 2021 series and the lovely Flo Atkins, who was 71 at the time in the 2017 series. It’s great of course to have younger bakers too, but it’s important not to forget the older generation too. Hopefully they will be back in 2026. I hope you are listening GBBO!