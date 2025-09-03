The Great British Bake off returned to our screens last night - but somebody’s time on the beloved baking show is already up.

Everyone’s favourite baking show, the Great British Bake Off, returned for a new series last night (Tuesday September 2) on Channel 4.

Viewers watched as a new batch of amateur bakers from up and down the country ventured in to the iconic white tent for the very first time and tried their hardest to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith - and presenters Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond - with three bakes each. There’s the signature bake, the technical and the showstopper.

Every week, however, one baker must leave the competition while one has the honour of being crowned star baker.

So, what happened during the first episode of the Great British Bake off last night, who was eliminated and who star baker? This is everything you need to know.

What happened on last night’s Great British Bake Off?

The first week of the series saw the return of a beloved theme; cake. First, the 12 new bakers had to produce a Swiss roll with an inlay design. Shortly after that, they had to work out how to make fondant fancies in the technical. Then, the next day, in the showstopper they had to make a stunning landscape cake.

Tom, Pau Man and Hassan also struggled in the technical bake - they finished 12th, 11th and 10th respectively - and it put them all in danger. Paul and Prue also said Leighton was at risk heading into the showstopper bake after not impressing in the signature. Hassan had also had issues in the signature.

The showstopper saw Toby fail to impress, despite winning the technical. Leighton’s cake also had some serious flaws. Tom had impressed in the signature, but then struggled in the technical. Iain likewise started strong but had a wobble in the middle challenge.

Iain and Tom’s showstoppers both impressed, however, and they managed to turn things around while Nataliia’s tribute to her home country of Ukraine also stood out.

Who left the Great British Bake Off last night?

The judges decided that it was Hassan who had reached the end of their Bake Off journey. His troubles began when he struggled in his first ever bake as his Swiss roll did not come out as he had planned. His baking journey didn’t get much better when it was time for the technical bake as he ended up being ranked 10th out of 12.

Things looked slightly better in the showstopper challenge when Hassan served up a better cake. But, the judges decided he hadn’t redeemed himself enough to save himself. He became the first to leave, despite being the favourite to win with bookies before the show.

Who won star baker on last night’s Great British Bake Off?

Every week, the bakers all hope to be crowned star baker as it means they have impressed the judges the most and will be given a place in the next stage of the competition.

This week, Nataliia was crowned the first star baker of series 16. Judges decided she was a worthy star baker winner after her tribute to her home country of Ukraine stood out.

How can I watch the Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off, affectionately known as Bake Off to fans, is shown on Channel 4. A new episode will air each Tuesday at 8pm.

If you miss an episode, or want to re-watch an episode, you can watch via Channel 4 catch up service, All4 .