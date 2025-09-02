The Great British Baking Show returns to screens this week- here’s how US viewers can tune in.

The hit series returns for its 16th season this week, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith set to judge this year’s batch of amateur bakers. Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding return as presenters also.

As with most years, viewers in the US will be able to get in on the action. The show coming to US shortly, with fans able to catch up on the latest drama in the famous tent only days after it broadcasts in the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of The Great British Baking Show.

What channel is The Great British Baking Show on in the US?

Netflix carries The Great British Baking Show in the States. Collection 13 (season 16) is set to premiere on the streaming service, with episodes hitting Netflix only a few days after they are broadcast on UK television.

When will The Great British Baking Show be available on Netflix?

The first episode of the season will premiere on Friday, September 5. Episodes will be added at 8am weekly from there onwards. Previous season are available to watch on the streaming service now.

Why is The Great British Baking Show not called The Great British Bake Off in the US?

While viewers in both the UK and US will be watching the exact same drama in the tent, there is one bug, glaring difference between the two broadcasts. The US broadcast of the show has been named The Great British Baking Show, rather than The Great British Bake Off, ever since American viewers have been able to tune into the series.

This is because the term ‘Bake Off’ is a registered trademark of the Us-based Pillsbury Company. The baking company has held an annual competition for amateur baker called the Pillsbury Bake-Off since 1949.