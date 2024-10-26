Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s almost Halloween which means that it’s time to turn off the light and watch some of the scariest shows and films from behind the sofa.

There are Halloween-themed and horror offerings on streaming service, ready to make your spooky season truly spooky. Here are some of the best to check out on Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ to gear up for Halloween.

Be warned - these shows and films are not the faint of heart. For our recommendations for family-friendly flicks, check out our list here.

Amazon Prime

Paranormal Activity

Horror fans are no stranger to Paranormal Activity, which has become a classic of the genre. The ‘found footage’ flick has become a favourite of those looking for understated frights and an intriguing mystery at the centre of the film.

Available with Amazon Prime subscription in the UK.

Shaun of the Dead

Who said horror had to just be scary? This Halloween, take the opportunities to watch one of the greatest horror-comedies of all time with Edgar Wright’s classic Shaun of The Dead. It follows average joe Shaun as a zombie apocalypse threatens to destroy his and his friends and family’s plans to get down the Winchester for a nice,cold pint and wait for it to blow over.

Available with Amazon Prime subscription in the UK.

Carrie (1976)

Watch a true horror classic this Halloween with the 1976 version of Carrie. Sissy Spacek stars as the titular Carrie in this Stephen King adaptation that sees the mid-treated high-school girl get her supernatural revenge on her tormentors.

Be quick though, as this title will only be available until November 1 on Amazon Prime in the UK.

The Babadook

The Babadook has become a modern horror classic, offering both a compelling story with some serious frightening scares. The story follows a single mother and her young son as he being to feel the presence of a supernatural being in their home.

Available with Amazon Prime subscription in the UK.

Disney+

Fright Night

Fright Night (2011) is a remake of the classic 1985 film of the same name and is perfect for those looking for a vampire flick. The story follows teenager Charley Brewster as he discovers that his next door neighbour is a vampire and tries to convince his nearest and dearest of the fact.

Available on Disney+ in the UK.

The Omen

Another classic of the horror genre, The Omen is considered by some to be one of the scariest films of all time. This 1976 film, starring Gregory Peck, centres on the infamous Damien, a child who is brought into a family and slowly reveals his identity as the Antichrist.

Available on Disney+ in the UK.

American Horror Stories

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of the highly popular American Horror Story anthology series. While the original series is worth a watch too, Stories features standalone episodic stories, meaning it’s much easier to jump into for a few episodes.

Available on Disney+ in the UK.

What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows is perfect for those looking for some Halloween laughs, based on the 2011 film of the same name. Following the lives of four vampire roommates in Staten Island, this mockumentary-style comedy series has swept up at award ceremonies in recent years.

Available on Disney+ in the UK.

Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House has become one of the most beloved modern horror series, with fans quick to recommend this Netflix show to anyone looking for satisfying scares. The show is loosely based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel of the same name and follows the Crain family in two different timelines as children and adults as haunting spirits in their family mansion continue to linger.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

A follow-up anthology series to The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor is the next offering from creator Mike Flanagan. This time, loosely based on the 1898 novella The Turn of The Screw by Henry James, the show follows the arrival of an American au pair at a manor in the English countryside who is unaware of the supernatural goings-on.

Midnight Mass

Yet again horror aficionado Mike Flanagan delivers the frights on Netflix, with his third series Midnight Mass. The show, which is separate from the ‘Haunting of’ anthology. This seven-part miniseries centres on an island community that begins to experience supernatural and paranormal after the arrival of a new priest.

Smile

With Smile 2 scaring cinema audiences currently, why not catch up with the first film in the series? Smile became a box office smash with strong word-of-mouth amongst horror fans in 2022. The story follows psychiatrist Dr. Rose Cotter as creepy, smiling characters follow her around after she witnesses a traumatic experience with a patient.