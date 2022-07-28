Animated adult black comedy series Harley Quinn follows the titular villain’s misadventures in Gotham City

Animated series Harley Quinn will return for a third series this month and will air on HBO Max after moving from the now-defunct streaming service DC Universe.

The series began with Harley Quinn striking out on her own in Gotham after breaking up with her boyfriend, the Joker, and finding new love interests along the way.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley Quinn season 3

The show has been praised for its LGBTQ+ representation, with the main character being openly bisexual.

Various major villains and heroes from the DC universe have made appearances in the first two seasons, including Batman, The Riddler, Bane, Wonder Woman, and Two-Face.

What is Harley Quinn about?

The second season of Harley Quinn saw Harley and Poison Ivy develop a romantic relationship.

In the season two finale, Ivy left Kite Man at the altar and ran away with Harley with Commissioner Gordon in hot pursuit.

Season three will see the pair return from their Thelma and Louise style Eat. Bang! Kill tour across America.

They return to Gotham as the newest supervillain power couple and are rejoined by their misfit criminal crew, King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant.

The gang work towards Ivy’s dream of terraform Gotham, transforming the concrete jungle into a real green paradise, at the expense of the human population.

Though as things take on a Day of the Triffids-esque turn, Harley has a change of heart about their radical scheme.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister plays Batgirl in Harley Quinn season 3

As Harley and Ivy continue to rule the underworld new villains are introduced including Swamp Thing and the shadowy crime syndicate the Court of Owls.

Meanwhile, Harley’s ex, the Joker is attempting to get over his heartache by throwing himself into a career as mayor of Gotham.

Who is in the cast?

Kaley Cuoco returns in the lead role as Harley Quinn. Cuoco is best-known for playing Penny in American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, and Cassie Bowden in comedy drama series The Flight Attendant.

Lake Bell is also back as Harley’s girlfriend, Poison Ivy. Bell will be recognised for her voice acting - she played Black Widow in What If…? and several characters in BoJack Horseman.

Other cast members include:

Alan Tudyk as The Joker

Ron Funches as King Shark

J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

Briana Cuoco as Batgirl

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon

Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

Sam Richardson as Swamp Thing

When is the release date of Harley Quinn season 3?

Harley Quinn season three premiered on HBO Max on 28 July, with episodes being released weekly.

There are 10 episodes in season three and the finale will be released in the US on 15 September.

Season one and two were released in the UK on E4 six months after they aired in the US.

It is likely that the same wait will apply for season three, meaning that the first episode should land on E4 some time in January 2023.

Unfortunately, season one and two are not currently available to watch for free in the UK, but you can pay to watch them on Amazon Prime.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a Harley Quinn season 4?

Harley Quinn has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, but the show hasn’t been cancelled either.