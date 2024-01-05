Harry Johnson: Battlestar Galactica and Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor has died aged 81
Harry Johnson, known to many for his role in the iconic sci-fi series “Battlestar Galactica,” has died aged 81 after a prolonged illness.
Harry Johnson, the highly regarded actor with an extensive career spanning more than four decades, passed away on January 2 in Los Angeles at the age of 81, following a prolonged illness. The news was confirmed by his wife, Christiane. Born on December 27, 1942, in Plainfield, NJ, Johnson, often credited as Chip Johnson throughout the 1970s and '80s, holds the distinction of being among the last contract players for Universal Studios.
Johnson's screen career took flight with the multi-part pilot episode of Battlestar Galactica in 1978, and from there, he went on to grace the casts of numerous television series, including iconic shows like “M*A*S*H,” “Quincy M.E.” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. His versatility extended beyond traditional acting roles to voice acting, where he notably contributed to various Dick Wolf shows for over two decades and worked on several “Need for Speed” video games.
However, Johnson's significant impact on the cultural landscape came with his portrayal of Harry in the influential "Harry & Louise" TV and radio advertisements in 1993-94, which addressed President Bill Clinton's health care plan. These ads, funded by the Health Insurance Association of America, became a resounding success, featuring memorable lines such as "If you let the government choose, we lose." The Democratic National Committee eventually ran response ads due to their effectiveness.
Harry & Louise became cultural touchstones, and Johnson and Louise Claire Clark reprised their roles for election-year commercials in 2000 and 2004. The characters made a return in an ad that premiered during the 2008 Democratic National Convention, this time supporting President Barack Obama's new health care plan. Notably, these ads even received a parody during the 2006 Oscars broadcast, with a voiceover by then-Colbert Report host Stephen Colbert.
Beyond his television work, Johnson left his mark in feature films, with appearances in notable titles like “Real Genius”, “Warlock” and “The Spitfire Grill.” His contributions also extended to television movies, where he starred opposite Batman alum Adam West in the 1981 sci-fi TVmovie “Time Warp.”
