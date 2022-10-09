England captain will read about finding your inner lion

England captain Harry Kane will tell a tale about overcoming fear and finding your inner lion through self-belief when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, 29, is the latest famous face to sign up for the series and will read The Lion Inside written by Rachel Bright and illustrated by Jim Field. The story follows a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar and is a book which Kane chose himself – as he reads it to his three children to remind them how even the smallest creatures can have the heart of a lion.

Kane said: “One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book. I enjoy this quality time with them. They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this.”

When is his episode and how to watch?

The football star shares three children, Ivy, Vivienne Jane and Louis, with his wife Katie Goodland. Kane’s episode will air on Monday (10 October), which marks World Mental Health Day, a day focused on raising awareness of mental health issues.

Harry Kane will read The Lion Inside on CBeebies at 6.50pm on 10 October, with the special also set to be available on the iPlayer.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans

This year’s theme is “make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority” which aligns with Kane’s chosen book as it touches on themes of “friendship, confidence and self-esteem”, the BBC said. Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.