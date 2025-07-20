According to reports, former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp could be appearing on I’m A Celebrity All Stars.

If you are a fan of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Harry Redknapp, then you will be happy to hear that the former Spurs boss is reportedly close to signing to appear on I'm A Celebrity All Stars. For those of you who have been watching the show I’m A Celebrity for some time, you will be well aware that Harry Redknapp was crowned the winner of the jungle back in 2018, actress Emily Atack finished as the runner up.

According to reports, Harry Redknapp secured £500,000 to appear in the show back in 2018 so might be keen to appear in I’m A Celebrity All Stars. A source told The Sun that “It’s going to be a real coup. Harry is TV gold and was first on the list of wannabe celebrity contestants.”

Another huge star who is potentially being lined up to appear in I’m A Celebrity All Stars is Gemma Collins who most certainly did not do as well as Harry when she appeared in I’m A Celebrity back in 2014. The reality star quit the show back in 2014 after just three days.

Despite quitting, The Sun has reported that she could set to sign for over £150,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity All Stars. Although at the time, she was complaining about the lack of food, yellow poo and claims she had malaria, she told The Sun afterwards that her former boyfriend Alex Moss allegedly beat her, allegations that he denied.

Celebrity All Stars will be filmed this autumn and is set to air in the New Year. Coleen Rooney and Nigel Farage were reportedly paid £1.5 million to appear on the TV show.