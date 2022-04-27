Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a shop worker who shares a body with the mercenary Marc Spector

Moon Knight is the latest Marvel series to come to Disney Plus and has won praise from critics and audiences alike.

The series follows meek London shop employee Steven Grant who learns that he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares his body and mind with the mercenary Marc Spector.

The penultimate episode of the series saw Steven and Marc stuck in the Egyptian afterlife but unable to enter paradise until they have come to terms with who they are.

Moon Knight blends mind bending visuals, ancient Egyptian mythology and that staple of Marvel projects: extravagant fight sequences.

The season premiere drew roughly 1.8 million viewers in the first five days, behind Loki but ahead of WandaVision and Hawkeye.

But in spite of the show’s success, there have been rumours that it has been cancelled after its first season.

Are the cancellation rumours true and what has Oscar Isaac said about a second season? Here is everything you need to know.

Why is Moon Knight rumoured to be cancelled?

Moon Knight has been put forward by Marvel Studios for the best limited series Emmy

Marvel Studios submitted Moon Knight to the Emmys and the move has caused fans to worry that this means there won’t be a second season of the show.

While it seems strange that submitting a programme for the most prestigious TV award around could be a bad omen, there is logic to fans’ fears.

Moon Knight was submitted in the category of Limited Series, as was Hawkeye.

The criteria for this category means that the show must “tell a complete, non-recurring story, and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

Plans to submit Loki in the Limited Series category were scrapped due to a post-credits scene in the season finale which read “Loki will return in season 2”, therefore disqualifying the series from this award.

What has Oscar Isaac said about Moon Knight season 2?

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Moon Knight’s lead actor, Oscar Isaac, said: “This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling.”

Loki and What If...? are the only Marvel Studios TV shows to have been greenlit for a second season

However, this could be a reference to future Marvel projects outside of Moon Knight - as has been well established by now, Marvel loves a good crossover and it’s not impossible that Steven Grant/ Marc Spector could appear elsewhere in the MCU.

But even this is not a given as Isaac is not contractually obliged to appear in other Marvel projects after Moon Knight.

In his Variety interview, Isaac referred to those deals as “golden handcuffs” and said that he has been reluctant to sign up for more Marvel work.

Will there be a Moon Knight season 2?

It’s very unlikely. The good news is that the show hasn’t been cancelled, but that’s only because there were never any plans to make a second season.

Marvel Studios had always planned for several of their TV projects to be limited series, these include not only Moon Knight but WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye as well.

Loki and What If…? are the only Marvel shows to have been confirmed for a second season, with the Loki sequel expected in mid-2023 and What If…? slated for a release later this year.

When is the Moon Knight finale?