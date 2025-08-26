There were reports that TV star Stacey Solomon has quit the show Loose Women.

TV star Stacey Solomon last appeared on Loose Women in December of last year, and there were reports that she had quit the show after 13 years. Insiders told the Daily Mail that “The team at Loose Women did everything possible last year to have Stacey on the panel, the viewers love her and there's always a boost to the ratings when she's on.

"But it's clear Stacey has quit Loose Women, she hasn't been on the panel all year, there are no plans for her to appear, she most certainly hasn't been booked and the show stopped reaching out months ago."

It was thought that Stacey Solomon may have quit Loose Women to focus on other TV shows and her hair business Rehab.

In May of this year ITV announced that there would be a change to scheduling and production of its daytime shows. The statement read: “From January 2026, Good Morning Britain will be extended by 30 minutes to run from 6am to 9.30am daily, and will transfer to be produced by ITV News at ITN at their base at Gray’s Inn Road in London.

“GMB will be made by a dedicated team within ITV News at ITN. This change will see ITV bring all its national news gathering into one hub, with Good Morning Britain benefitting from the journalistic and production resources already in place for national news bulletins, for the website and for digital platforms including ITVX.”

ITV also said: “Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will continue to be produced by ITV Studios and will be broadcast from a new location in central London.

“ITV Studios is consulting with its Daytime teams about a proposal that from 2026 would see the three editorially distinct shows produced by one team sharing resources and operations. The efficiencies gained from the changes in the production of these shows will be reinvested in other genres while ensuring viewers will continue to see all of the live, topical Daytime shows they know and love.

Has Stacey Solomon quit Loose Women?

According to The Sun, Stacey Solomon has not quit Loose Women. The Sun reported that “Her rep told The Sun she is still a "proud Loose Women" panellist after sources claimed she'd thrown in the towel.”