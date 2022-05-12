The former Lizzie McGuire actress stars in How I Met Your Father and speaks about her nude Women’s Health cover

American actress Hilary Duff stars in new Disney+ comedy-drama How I Met Your Father.

The former Lizzie McGuire star also features on the latest Women’s Health magazine cover posing nude.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff said she has become comfortable with her body following the birth of her second child as she opens up about body positivity.

Who is Hilary Duff?

The Texan movie, television star and singer first rose to fame in the Disney Channel series’ Lizzie McGuire and Cadet Kelly, 20 years ago.

Since then, the 34-year-old has appeared in movies such as Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story and released her own music while gaining accolades at the Teen Choice Awards and Young Artist Awards.

Hilary has three children, Mae (1), Banks (3), and Luca (10) who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, a retired hockey player.

Her current net worth is $25 million.

Hilary Duff stars in How I Met Your Father now on Disney+ (Pic: Getty)

What is How I Met Your Father?

Hilary is now starring in the latest Disney+ series, How I Met Your Father, which follows Sophie (Duff), a photographer, as she tells the story of meeting the father, to her kids.

The Disney+ show is a sequel to the original 2005 show How I Met Your Mother which saw Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) meet his future wife.

Over the course of the series, hopeless romantic Sophie narrates her relationships to her future kids while trying to find ‘The One’.

Alongside Duff is Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall who plays Sophie in 2050, Chris Lowell (Verionica Mars, GLOW) as the male lead and Francia Raisa (Bring It On: All or Nothing, Grown-ish).

Why did Hilary Duff appear on Women’s Health cover?

Hilary appears on the May/June edition of Women’s Health magazine, posing nude as she discusses body positivity and how growing up as a child actor came with its pressures.

She said that is “proud” of her body after having her three children and battling an eating disorder at the age of 17.

Duff felt she became body positive after having her second child, Banks: “It was a whole mix of things - of being settled and realising that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.

“We bust our ass to get out bodies in shape and to look the best we can. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

What has Hilary Duff said about Women’s Health shoot?

The actress shared the cover on Instagram and admitted how scared she was of the shoot.

“I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” said Hilary.

“I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right.