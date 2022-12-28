Sky will broadcast the new six-part show about the UK’s local media in January, starring Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar.

Newspaper reporters and editors are normally shining the spotlight on other people - but a new Sky TV series will put centre stage some of the UK's finest local journalists.

Hold the Front Page, a new six-part series on Sky, sees popular comedians Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar tour the newsrooms of many of NationalWorld’s sister titles across the UK, from The Scotsman to the West Sussex Gazette.

What did they encounter along the way, and when is Hold the Front Page available to watch? Here’s everything you know.

What’s Hold the Front Page about?

Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar are about to leap into the unique world of local news with Hold the Front Page, a six-part series following the comical duo's journey into the heart of grass roots Britain. Sky’s new series will follow the highs and lows of Nish and Josh as they travel across the UK working for a different local newspaper and its website each week including The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post, West Sussex Gazette, Blackpool Gazette, Northamptonshire Telegraph, and Farming Life, on a mission to find real local stories strong enough to make the front page.

Their investigative journey around Britain sees them delve into local mysteries, take part in unusual events, cover the burning issues of the day and involve themselves in the news or enlist a celebrity or two to help them out along the way. It’s billed as an eye-opening look at some of Britain's amazing local communities through the lens of their local newspaper.

When is Hold the Front Page on TV?

Hold the Front Page launches on 4 January 2023 on Sky Max at 9pm. It will also be available to stream on NOW TV.

What did the local editors have to say about the duo?

Neil Mcintosh, Editor of The Scotsman, is one of those taking part in the new series. "It was a pleasure to welcome Josh and Nish,” he said. “Arriving in the middle of the Edinburgh Festival, they dipped their toes in the full range of Scotsman coverage - from show reviews to rocket launches, via one of Scotland's most eminent politicians, and one of its most fearsome actors. It was quite the roller-coaster."

That roller-coaster ride started rather appropriately in Blackpool on the daily title the Gazette. Editor Nicola Adam said: "It’s always great to have an extra pair of hands or two in the newsroom at the Blackpool Gazette and Josh and Nish were certainly willing to go the extra mile in pursuit of a front page byline - if not always in the right direction. Blackpool is a fantastic news patch and the lads certainly uncovered some of the resort’s quirky characters and wonderful idiosyncrasies during their time with us - as well as being trusted with what’s safe to say was a prime tip-off!”

Hold the Front Page - Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe continue their quest to become local newspaper journalists. In this episode they’re in Blackpool where they encounter landscape painters, rugby legends, mysterious role players and a terrifying storm before furiously chasing the Prime Minister across town, all in the name of landing a front page story.

James Mitchinson, Editor of the Yorkshire Post, said: "In this, my 20th year in local journalism, Josh and Nish brought to my door a challenge like no other. News editing two minds more focused on how to chuck the next Malteser across the desk into the other's mouth whilst whining about the word count is not something you ever see on the newsroom floor of The Yorkshire Post. Though I'll never forget the look on Josh's face when I pulled up their hi-jinks and reminded him that whilst that sort of behaviour may have been acceptable at one of his previous employers - Dora the Explorer Magazine! - it would not do whilst on duty for Yorkshire's National Newspaper.

"But, seriously; we feel very privileged to have worked with Josh, Nish and the whole production crew to whom we feel indebted for shining a light on the work we do for the betterment of Yorkshire. I cannot wait to see it for myself."

In Northern Ireland, the duo tried their hand at agricultural coverage. Ruth Rodgers, Editor of Farming Life, observed: "Farming Life has been a 'must read' in the farming community here since 1963 and is a firm favourite on every kitchen table on a Saturday morning. It reflects the business end of things, but also highlights all the triumphs and trials of our livestock breeders, farmers and farm families. I hope the episode showcases the beautiful scenery in Northern Ireland and also introduces a new audience to some of our local personalities and people within our largest business sector."

Alison Bagley, reporter for the Northamptonshire Telegraph, also welcomed the pair. "Nish and Josh fitted very well into life in the Kettering newsroom. It was a surreal experience having them on the team albeit for a week. They were thrilled to see how well their bee rescue story went online and they did work very hard providing original content for the live blog. "If they wanted to come back for some more shifts that would be great. We are always striving to bring amazing, informative and relevant stories to our readers - hopefully viewers will see the hard work and dedication that goes into reporting the news."