Hollyoaks fans are furious after reports emerged that one of their favourite actors has quit the show. Matthew James Bailey who has played Ethan Williams in the Channel 4 soap for three years, is reportedly leaving amid major cast cull.

The news hasn't yet been officially confirmed however, according to Metro Matthew is set to exit the soap. Matthew hasn’t been part of any major storylines recently which is why many people believe this led to his decision to leave.

Fans took to Matthew's Instagram profile to leave comments over their fury. One person wrote: “Best new character Hollyoaks have had in years, who becomes a fan favourite in his own right and half of a hugely popular couple (Sienna Blake). So they split them up, give him very little to do in ages now he's going. Gutted."

Another commented: “Aww mate I’ve just seen that you’re leaving Hollyoaks? What an amazing character to get rid of! It’s getting bad the way things are going we won’t have any one so sad #Ethan will be missed.” Whilst a third simply added: “Can’t believe they’ve axed you mate, deserve so much better.”

Every week we have been seeing Hollyoaks actors quit the show. Over 20 stars have left on their own terms or been axed including Stephanie Waring, Jamie Lomas, Glynis Barber, and Theo Graham.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

