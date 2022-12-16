The Glitterball Trophy is up for grabs this weekend

The four remaining celebrities and their dancing partners will hit the ballroom floor looking to jive, waltz or samba their way to victory in Strictly Come Dancing final.

After weeks of training, competing and a trip to Blackpool, it all comes down to this. BBC will air the last episode of the competition on Saturday (17 December).

The series has been moved around in recent weeks due to the on-going Qatar 2022 World Cup, leaving fans confused about when to expect the show to be on. But the conclusion of the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to its primetime spot of 7.05pm.

Strictly Come Dancing will return for a Christmas special later in December. The final will take place on just Saturday, with the results show being a part of the episode.

If you are planning on tuning in to the final and want to know about voting. Here is all you need to know:

Can you vote in the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Fans are able to have a say on who they want to win on Saturday evening. The BBC explains that fans can vote online during the final.

Votes can be cast on the BBC’s website on the following link, or by scanning the QR which will appear on screen. Scanning the QR code will take you directly to the voting page.

Before you can vote you need to make sure that you are signed in with your BBC account, or create one if you don’t already have one. BBC advises: “Make sure you’re registered, signed-in and ready in plenty of time before the vote opens... or you’ll have Craig to answer to!”

If you don’t want to vote online, you can call in with your choice and the numbers will be displayed onscreen during the final. It is recommended that you wait until you’ve seen all of the couple’s routines as they will dance multiple times.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal perform a waltz in the semi final (Photo: PA)

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford were confirmed as this year’s finalists on Sunday (11 December) after Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity to leave the BBC One dance competition. The four celebrities and their partners will dance it out for the glitterball trophy.

Each celebrity will dance three times with their professional partner to perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance. TV presenter Skelton, 39, and her professional partner Gorka Marquez will perform the jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae at the request of the judges, their couples choice routine to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret) and finally their show dance to Shine by Emeli Sande.

After making it through the dreaded dance-off on Monday, singer and radio DJ East, 35, and her partner Vito Coppola will perform a samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow as their judges’ pick. Their favourite dance will also be their couple’s choice routine, performed to a Destiny’s Child megamix by Destiny’s Child, followed by their show dance to Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy.

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Yassin, 32, who topped the leader board with his partner Jowita Przystal in the live semi-final on Sunday, is set to fight for the glitterball trophy with his trio of dances, featuring a judges’ pick routine of the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez. He will also perform his and Przystal’s couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as a show dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

TV presenter and singer Rainford, 22, and her partner Carlos Gu will perform a quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce as their judges’ pick, their rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston as their favourite and finish with a show dance to a mix of Kiss and 1999 – both by Prince.

What are the latest odds for the Strictly Come Dancing final?

