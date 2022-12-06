Several episodes of Strictly Come Dancing, including the semi-finals have been moved to accommodate coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on BBC One

Last week, the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final was moved from its usual Saturday night spot to accommodate World Cup coverage. The Strictly live show was moved to Friday evening, with the results show broadcast at 5.40pm on Saturday ahead of the football.

In what is normally the Strictly spot, BBC One showed the round of 16, which saw Argentina beat Australia 2-1 and gain a place in the quarter-finals. Fans of the dance show were not happy to see Strictly bumped for the World Cup - but it seems that another change is coming this weekend, as the show will be moved again.

Strictly Come Dancing has been moved to accommodate the World Cup

When is Strictly Come Dancing next on TV?

The week 12 episode of Strictly Come Dancing, the semi-final, will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday 11 December at 7.15pm. The results show, which is broadcast as-live but actually prerecorded straight after the actual live show, will be broadcast at 8.15pm on Monday 12 December.

The episode will see the remaining couples perform for a spot in the final. Following the departure of Kym Marsh and her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima, five couples are left in the show. These: Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

Why has Strictly Come Dancing been moved?

The dance show has been rescheduled again because of the BBC’s ongoing World Cup coverage. The BBC and ITV have shared the broadcast rights to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with each station showing roughly half the matches.

This weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing live show was moved from Saturday night because BBC One is showing the last quarter-final of the tournament. The match will see England take on France for a spot in the semi-final - England have only ever been in three World CUp semi-finals so far.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is not expected to be affected by the World Cup

The victor of the England v France game will go on to play either Morocco, Spain, Portugal or Switzerland in the semi-final at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, on Wednesday 14 December at 7pm.

The channel that the semi-final will be broadcast on has not yet been confirmed, however, BBC has the first pick of which semi-final it will broadcast. If England get through to the semi-final, then the BBC will almost certainly choose to broadcast that semi-final, leaving ITV to broadcast the second semi-final.

When will the Strictly Come Dancing final be on TV?

The Strictly Come Dancing final is currently slated to take place on the evening of Saturday 17 December. This is unlikely to be affected by World Cup coverage as the third place play off will take place on 17 December at 3pm and will have ended before the final.