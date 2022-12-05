England will be aiming to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1966

England secured their place in the World Cup quarter-final after a resounding 3-0 victory over Senegal in the last 16. The game saw England talisman Harry Kane get his first goal of the tournament while Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson also got their name on the scoresheet.

The Three Lions have been the highest scoring team at the World Cup so far with an impressive 12 goals across their opening four games - equalling the all time record previously set by Southgate’s men four years ago. Many England supporters are dreaming of going all the way in Qatar and young lions such as Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Phil Foden are amongst the players to receive critical acclaim by football experts.

Attention will now turn to a mouth-watering clash against reigning world champions France. Didier Deschamps side will provide tough opposition for the Three Lions and they are blessed with a host of elite players including the tournament’s top scorer Kylian Mbappe, France’s all time leading goalscorer Oliver Giroud and pacey Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

England will need to be at their best to beat a star-studded French team and will be hoping to get another step closer to ending their 56 year wait for a major trophy. But who will England face in the semi-final if they are to defeat France?

Who are England’s potential semi-final opponents?

If England are to advance to the last four of the tournament then it is likely that they will face either Spain, Portugal, Morocco or Switzerland.

Spain

England’s most likely opponents, according to the bookmakers, are 2010 winners Spain.

Spain are managed by former Barcelona and Roma manager Luis Enrique. Enrique is best known for his achievements with Barcelona who he managed from 2014 until 2017 - in his time with the club the 52-year-old won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles and the Uefa Champions League.

Spain progressed to the round of 16 as runners-up behind Japan. (Getty Images)

Enrique succeeded Fernando Hierro as Spain manager after the World Cup in 2018 but briefly stepped down from his role in March 2019 due to personal reasons. Enrique was reinstated as Spain manager six months later and guided his team to the Euro 2020 semi-final which he narrowly lost on penalties to Italy.

Spain started their Qatar campaign with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in their opener and followed that up with a hard fought 1-1 draw against Germany. Spain were expected to top the group at the start of the tournament but ended up progressing as runners-up after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Japan.

Spain will face the Group F leaders Morocco in the round of 16 and will be the favourites to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Morocco

Morocco are competing in the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Morocco have proven to be the surprise package of Group F - they began the tournament with an impressive 0-0 draw against 2018 finalists Croatia, before outclassing the golden generation of Belgium with a 2-0 victory. Morocco secured top spot with a 2-1 victory over Canada in their final group game.

Morocco will enter the round of 16 game against Spain as clear underdogs but have already proven this tournament that they are capable of causing an upset. Morocco have attacking talent in the form of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and former Southampton winger Sofian Boufal. The North African side also possess one of the best right backs in world football in Achraf Hakimi. The 24-year-old has already won 57 caps for his country and has scored an impressive 8 goals from defence.

England have a dismal record against Portugal in recent tournaments. (Getty Images)

Portugal

Portugal are another likely semi-final opponent for England if they are to reach the last four.

The Euro 2016 champions secured top spot in the group and enjoyed a great start to their Qatar campaign with victories over Uruguay and Ghana in their opening two games. Portugal rotated their team slightly for their final group game against South Korea and fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat.

Portugal are viewed as one of the outside contenders for the World Cup title and have a number of elite talents including Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Bernado Silva and most notably five time Ballon d’Or winner and all time record goalscorer and appearance holder Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old forward will have a big point to prove on the world stage following his controversial exit from Manchester United. Ronaldo has scored one goal from three games so far at Qatar and will be aiming to score his first knockout goal at the World Cup in his career.

England have a poor record against Portugal in recent major tournaments. The Three Lions were knocked out of Euro 2000 in the group stage against Portugal and also lost on penalties during the quarter-final of Euro 2004 and World Cup 2006.

Portugal take on fellow European side Switzerland and will enter the game as favourites to progress to the last eight.

Switzerland

Switzerland are aiming to reach the quarter-final of a World Cup for the first time since 1954.

Switzerland progressed as runners-up from a difficult group containing Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon. Murat Yakin’s side began the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Cameroon, before falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat against five time champions Brazil.

Switzerland prevailed from the group after beating Serbia 3-2 in a dramatic Group G finale. Switzerland will enter the game against Portugal as underdogs and will be hoping to repeat their heroics from Euro 2020 when they eliminated France in the round of 16.