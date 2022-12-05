How England stars reacted on social media, following the side’s 3-0 World Cup win over

England made light work of Senegal and all attention has now been turned to France, where they will have to come up with a plan to stop Kylian Mbappe. The French have been beaten by Tunisia, which will give England some hope, even though there is an argument to be made that the French rested their first team and that quarter-final game will be a different kettle of fish.

The fact that England have been free scoring with three goals again against Senegal, adding to the six against Iran and the other three against Wales, will serve as a source of strength for Gareth Southgate and his team.

The nature of the goals will also delight Southgate, with Kane normally the go-to man ytothe goals only opening his account against Senegal. Bellingham has helped with goals and assists and so has Henderson, Sterling and Rashford.

France will be a different test but England have proven that they are more than capable of showing up and it will be see who really wants it the most going into the semi-final of the World Cup. Here is how the England team reacted to the win against Senegal:

