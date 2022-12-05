Gareth Southgate is aiming to become the first ever England manager to reach two consecutive World Cup semi-finals

Gareth Southgate’s England team secured their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup after an impressive victory against African champions Senegal.

England continued to cement their status as World Cup contenders and produced a fluid and exciting attacking display to cruise to 3-0 win in the round of 16. The game saw Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane get their first goals of the tournament, while Bukayo Saka continued his impressive form by scoring a third goal of the Qatar campaign.

Southgate’s side will be aiming to go all the way this year in Qatar after a heartbreaking defeat in the final of Euro 2020 last summer. England are blessed with a star studded team and huge squad depth in all areas of the pitch - particularly in attack with the likes of Saka, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and James Maddison all vying for a place in the starting line-up.

England’s next test will see them come head to head with France. Didier Deschamps side are amongst the favourites for the competition and have got a great degree of tournament pedigree in their ranks. France were the winners of the 2018 World Cup four years ago and are blessed with some of the most attacking talents in the tournament including Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Grizemann and all time leading goalscorer Oliver Giroud.

The game will be the toughest challenge in the tournament so far for the Three Lions and Southgate is aiming to become the first England manager in history to reach two consecutive World Cup semi-finals. But when is England’s quarter-final clash with France and how can you watch the game?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs France at World Cup 2022?

England will take on European heavyweights France on Saturday 10 December. The two sides last met in the World Cup in 1982 with England running out 3-1 winners in the opening group game with Bryan Robson and Paul Mariner getting the goals.

The two sides last met in a competitive game in Euro 2012. On that occasion England drew 1-1 with France with Joleon Lescott and Sami Nasri getting on the scoresheet.

What time is England vs France?

England’s mouth-watering clash with France will begin at 6pm and the big game will kick off at 7pm.

England won their previous quarter-final game 2-0 against Sweden in 2018 with Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scoring the goals.

How to watch England vs France on TV

The Three Lions defied the ITV curse by securing a 3-0 victory against Senegal in the round of 16, and ITV1 will again provide comprehensive coverage and analysis of the game against France.

You can also stream all the action throughout the game on the ITV Hub which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

What to expect from England vs France

England have enjoyed an exceptional start to their campaign in Qatar and fans are dreaming of a first World Cup title since 1966.

The Three Lions have scored an impressive 12 goals from their opening four games - equalling the all time record that was previously set four years ago in 2018.

Gareth Southgate’s team have an abundance of talent at their disposal and it will be interesting to see whether the 52-year old continues with the 4-3-3 formation which has lit up the tournament so far or whether he will revert back to the 5-2-3 formation to counteract the threat of France’s pacey frontline.

France will present England’s toughest test so far at the 2022 World Cup. Didier Deschamps’s side are the reigning World Cup holders and have an array of talent at their disposal - most notably the tournament’s leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe who produced a sensational performance against Poland in the last 16. Mbappe has fired in five goals at the World Cup in Qatar so far and the 23-year-old is blessed with a number of talented strike partners including Antoine Grizemann and Les Bleus all time leading goalscorer Oliver Giroud.