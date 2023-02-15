Meal replacement company Huel has had two adverts banned in the UK after the ASA found they were ‘misleading’ and ‘irresponsible’

The UK’s advertising regulator supported two complaints against meal replacement company Huel regarding two adverts used to promote the company’s products during the cost of living crisis.

Since launching in 2015 Huel has sold more than 200 million meals globally and has customers in more than 80 countries. Huel’s products are designed to be fuss-free and convenient and the brand has developed a loyal customer base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Huel was forced to act this month after two adverts used in the UK were deemed to be misleading and irresponsible.

What are Huel meal replacement shakes?

Huel is a meal replacement food company that offers a range of products including shakes, powders and snack bars. The range of products are designed to be nutritionally balanced, low in calories, and high in protein. The products are often used by people who want to lose weight.

The products are intended to be eaten or drunk as a replacement to a regular meal, and are supposed to be more convenient for consumers as they are very easy to make and can be eaten on the go.

Huel was founded by entrepreneurs Julian Hearn and James Collier who named the product by combining the words “human” and “fuel”. The company claims when mixed with water, its powders provide “complete nutrition” and are a healthy alternative to traditional meals that help you “lose, gain or maintain weight”.

Some consumers choose to replace all main meals with Huel and have some snacks throughout the day, whereas others may use it to replace one or two meals and continue to eat regular meals for lunch or dinner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Huel’s ready-to-drink shakes, billed as a ‘meal in a bottle’, are gluten free, contain 20-22g of protein, and 26 vitamins and minerals. Cases of 12 shakes cost between £36 and £42.

Dragon’s Den star Steve Bartlett is an investor in the company and sits on its board - Huel’s revenue last year was $170 million.

What were the banned Huel adverts?

Several companies have tapped into consumers’ concerns over the cost of living crisis through their adverts, attempting to establish themselves as the cheapest or best value option.

One of the Huel adverts used on Facebook August and September claimed that the shakes help customers ‘keep money in your pockets’. It also stated that customers could buy an entire month’s worth of Huel for under £50.

Another advert that has since been banned was run on the Huel website - this advert claimed ‘eating healthily doesn’t need to break the bank.’ The ad also listed “five ways you can save money on your food, while also getting all the good stuff your body needs to thrive”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Were the Huel adverts misleading?

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK’s advertising regulator which is responsible for applying the rules written up by the Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP) investigated two complaints made regarding the Huel adverts.

The ASA upheld both complaints, stating that Huel had not made it clear how its products would save consumers money compared to other options. The regulator also challenged the claim a month’s worth of Huel would cost less than £50.

As one Huel shake contains 400 calories - to reach the recommended calorie limit it would cost at least £350 per month for women, and more for men. The ASA stated “for that reason we concluded ads (a) and (b) were misleading.”

The ASA decision stated: “We considered that the ads did not make clear that a ‘traditional’ diet of three meals per day could not be directly replaced with three portions of Huel per day while still consuming sufficient calories. In that context we concluded the ads were also irresponsible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The regulator proposed the following action: “The ads must not appear in the form complained about. We told Huel to ensure that their ads did not state or imply that eating Huel for all meals instead of a ‘traditional’ diet was cheaper, unless they held adequate substantiation.

“We also told them to ensure their ads did not imply that three portions of Huel per day contained sufficient calories. We told them not to make general health claims unless they were accompanied by a specific authorised health claim.”

Has Huel responded?