McDonald’s is hiking the prices of five of its popular menu items in another blow to struggling households amid the cost of living crisis.

The fast-food chain is increasing the cost of its Mayo Chicken Burger from 99p to £1.19, a 20% rise - while the Bacon Mayo Chicken burger will rise from £1.59 to £1.79, a 12.6% increase.

Its Bacon Double Cheeseburger will become 8% more expensive as it rises in price from £2.49 to £2.69, while the Triple Cheeseburger is increasing by 7.4% from £2.69 to £2.89.

It’s not just food becoming more expensive as medium-sized fizzy drinks will also rise by 7.1% from £1.39 to £1.49.

Prices can vary between branches as McDonald’s franchises are free to set their own product pricing - but they typically follow the company’s lead.

The price hikes of the five menu items will come into effect on Wednesday (15 February).

However, McDonald’s is also set to launch a budget range, known as Saver Meals, on the same day. This range will include bundles of some of its burgers with sides and a drink.

The price increases come after the fast food chain caused outrage last July when it raised the price of its 99p cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years.

It was increased in price by a fifth from 99p to £1.19 - like the Mayo Chicken Burger in this latest round of hikes.

At the time McDonald’s UK and Ireland boss Alistair Macrow said that the company was facing “tough choices” about prices.

McDonald’s has faced a steep jump in the cost of transport, staff, ingredients, energy and packaging due to inflation.

Rival chains including Nando’s, KFC and Burger King have all made similar increases as they face inflationary pressures too.

Full list food items to increase in price

Listed are the food items which will rise in price at McDonald’s from 15 February: