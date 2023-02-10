MPs and some of their family members were given ski passes, lessons and hospitality as part of the British-Swiss Parliamentary Ski Week.

A skiier enjoys the snow as the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) takes place in Davos. Credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Several Conservative MPs started the year with a ski-trip to a glamorous Swiss ski resort to take part in a race between parliamentarians which has taken place every year since the late 1950s.

While in previous years some MPs have publicised their attendance at the event, none of the MPs who attended this year made any public reference to the trip, as many Brits began the year struggling with a cost of living crisis.

Tory MPs register skiing donations

Crispin Blunt, Tim Loughton, Karl McCartney, Bob Seely and Henry Smith all registered donations related to the ski trip in the latest register of members’ financial interests. The event takes place at the Klosters Mountain ski resort in Davos, just a few weeks before the world’s elite descend on the Swiss town for a major summit.

Ski passes, lessons and hospitality were provided by the Skigruppe der Bundesversammlung, or Ski Group of the Federal Assembly, and the resort Davos Klosters Bergbahnen.

Blunt received two ski passes and hospitality valued at £1,177.24, while Karl McCartney registered three adult ski passes, two free and one discounted, plus a youth pass and hospitality for four people over two events, valued at a total of £1,767.16.

Tim Loughton registered a ski pass, lessons and hospitality valued at £1,511. Bob Seely received a ski pass and lessons for one, valued at £622, while Henry Smith recorded only a complementary ski pass, valued at £142. MPs pay for travel and accommodation themselves on the trip.

Longest running MP sporting event in world

The British-Swiss Parliamentary Ski week is said to be the longest-running sporting event for parliamentarians in the world, having started in 1957.