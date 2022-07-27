Hunter Moore created the controversial revenge porn website Is Anyone Up, and is now the subject of a Netflix docuseries

A three-part Netflix true-crime docuseries will chart the vindictive crimes of Hunter Moore, the self-proclaimed ‘King of Revenge Porn’.

The series features interviews with several victims as well as members of the investigation team. It was due to feature Moore himself but he pulled out before production started.

Instead, it is the narrative of Charlotte Laws - who started the investigation into Moore after a topless photo of her daughter was shared on the site - which drives the series.

Hunter Moore created Is Anyone Up? in 2010

Who is Hunter Moore?

Hunter Moore, also known as the most hated man on the internet, was born in California, US in 1986.

He is a convicted criminal known for creating the revenge porn website Is Anyone Up? where people shared nude images of their former partners without their consent.

He also paid a professional hacker to hack into women’s email accounts and steal their personal photos to post on his website.

A woman whose images had been featured on the website attacked Moore with a pen - Moore received a shoulder wound that required surgery.

An investigation into Moore’s crimes was opened by the FBI in 2012, and in 2015 he pleaded guilty to felony charges for aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorised access of a computer.

In November 2015 he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, a $2,000 fine, and $145 in restitution. He was released from prison in May 2017.

Moore’s hacker was revealed to be Charles Evens who pleaded guilty to charges of computer hacking and identity theft.

He was sentenced to more than two years in prison and fined $2,000.

What was Is Anyone Up?

Is Anyone Up? was a revenge porn website set up by Moore in 2010 designed to host nude images sent in from anyone.

Submissions to the website included the social media information of the victim, images of them clothed, and images of them naked, sometimes participating in sexual activity.

The website also had a section called Daily Hate, which featured the angry reactions of victims who had had their images and personal information shared without their consent.

Activist Charlotte Law began an investigation into Moore after pictures of her daughter were shared on the website

Moore stated that he worked 19 hour days five days a week managing the site and received revenue from it by running pornography adverts and selling merchandise.

In November 2011, the website turned a profit of $5,000 and received 30 million page views.

In 2012, anti-bullying advocate James McGibney took over and shut down the website. The domain name now directs to an anti-bullying website.

In 2013 McGibney won a defamation case against Moore, who had called McGibney a paedophile and threatened to rape his wife.

Where is Hunter Moore now?

After being released from prison, Moore has kept a relatively low profile - he has not uploaded to his YouTube account in three years.

Moore did publish a tell-all book - Is Anyone Up!?: The Story Behind Revenge Porn - in 2018, which was described by one Goodreads as “terribly written, largely unedited stream of consciousness dogs**t.”

Based on his recent social media activity - he is fairly active on Twitter - Moore doesn’t seem to show any regret for creating the website.