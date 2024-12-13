This year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has drawn to a close but there is still time for one more episode this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McFly member Danny Jones took home the title of King of the Jungle last Sunday (December 8). Million of viewers watch as he cinched the title, while Coleen Rooney finished second and Reverend Richard Coles placed third.

It’s not quite the end of the line for this year’s I’m A Celeb, with the annual Coming Out show due to air this weekend. While the show normally shows the celebrities reuniting outside of the jungle to celebrate the series and the newly crown King of the Jungle, questions have arisen over whether N-Dubz star Tulia Contostavlos, who was the third celebrity to be eliminated, will feature as she left Australia promptly after her exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Tulisa be in I’m A Celebrity... Coming Out?

The Coming Out show follows each celebrity as they make their exit from the jungle, with cameras present to capture the moment Tulia was reunited with her friend Michelle. She will be seen saying: “I said I was going to come out a different person but I don’t feel different, I feel more strong in who I am.”

All the celebrity campmates minus Tulisa were in attendance for the Coming Out reunion episode party | ITV

The cameras also captured the moment fellow eliminated campmates Dean and Jane surprise the former X Factor judge with win and pizza in her hotel room. Tulisa appears to be in good spirits receiving the much-needed gifts.

She first sparked concern after being eliminated from the show when she appeared to delete all traces of the jungle from her social media, and failed to make an appearance on the spin off show I’m A Celebrity... Unpacked. Tulisa took to Instagram to explain the situation, telling her followers that she was “overwhelmed” by the attention she received coming out of the jungle and would be re-posting her own jungle content.

The one time X-Factor judge and N-Dubz singer became the third celebrity to be sent home. It came as a surprise to fans when the result of the public vote was announced on Monday December 2 | ITV

After leaving Australia before the reunion party, Tulisa filmed a special message for her fellow campmates. Podcaster GK Barry will be seen introducing the celebrities to the video, saying: “Guys as we know someone isn’t here and that someone is Tulisa but fear not because I’ve got a message from her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her message, Tulisa says: “Hello everybody, I’m so proud of you all, you’ve absolutely smashed it, now I want you to go and eat yourselves into an oblivion. I’m so sorry that I can’t be there so have a big old drink for me. I love you lots like jelly tots and I will see you soon.”

I’m A Celebrity... Coming Out will air on ITV 1 and STV at 9pm on Friday, December 19. The episode will also be available to watch live and on catch-up on ITV X.