The latest odds have unveiled the next I’m A Celebrity contestant likely to be evicted next - ahead of the highly anticipated Cyclone challenge.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV gave the stars of I’m a Celebrity a reprieve last night (Wednesday December 4) as no eviction took place. Instead they started the first part of a competition for a major advantage.

A golden ticket straight to the iconic Celebrity Cyclone was up for grabs - and it includes safety from two evictions. All they had to do was compete in the gruelling Arcade of Agony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of a public vote, the celebrities were split into two groups and challenged with competing to win a golden ticket to the Celebrity Cyclone on the weekend. The celebrities will be safe until the conclusion of the golden ticket challenge on Thursday (December 5). Ant and Dec will announce when the public vote has opened again.

The latest odds have unveiled the next I’m A Celebrity contestant likely to be evicted next - ahead of the highly anticipated Cyclone challenge. (Photo: ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire ) | ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire

The Celebrity Cyclone challenge is due to take place on Saturday (7 December) and is one of the last Bushtucker Trials the stars take part in before the final of the show. It sees them tackle wind, water, tidal waves and spinning platforms.

Melvin Odoom is the most recent star to be sent home from the jungle. He was evicted on Tuesday (December 3) after the latest public vote - and was visibly relieved at being able to go home. Before that Tulisa, Dean and Jane were evicted in the first three public votes.

According to William Hill, the next celebrity contestant who is most likely to be evicted next is Barry McGuigan with his odds currently standing at 66/1. Close behind is Oti Mabuse at 33/1 and Maura Higgins at 25/1.