ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’s all-star spin-off will return for a second series.

The hit show is set to return to screens later this year, according to reports from the Daily Mail. Ant and Dec will return to host the show, which will be filmed once again in South Africa, as opposed to the normal show’s Aussie setting.

A source told the newspaper: “It did well last time and while they can’t do it annually, they wanted to do another.”

The 2023 all-star season saw ex-campmates such as Joe Swash, Janice Dickinson, Carol Vorderman and Gillian McKeith return to the jungle. The series was eventually won by former singer and presenter Myleene Klass, who originally appeared in the main show’s sixth series, after she defeated Diversity dancer and TV personality Jordan Banjo in the final bushtucker trial.

The pre-recorded spin-off show takes a departure from the original series, in that it does not allow viewers to vote on who will face the bushtucker trials. Similarly, celebrities are eliminated through survival trials rather than a public vote.

The first series of I’m A Celeb... South Africa pulled in an average of just over five million viewers per episode. Initial reports suggested that ITV had shelved the series, instead only using the show as part of I’m A Celeb’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

An ITV spokesman at the time told Metro.co.uk: “‘I’m A Celebrity… South Africa was commissioned to air in 2023 to celebrate favourite campmates from the past 20 years as they returned to the jungle. The series was one of the biggest entertainment shows of the year averaging 5.2million across its consecutive weeknight run and reaching over 1 million 16-34s for the launch episode. It was never planned for the series to return again this year [2024].”