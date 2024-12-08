I'm a Celebrity star Barry McGuigan's son Shane taken to hospital

I'm A Celebrity contestant Barry McGuigan's son Shane has been taken to hospital.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boxing trainer, 36, who previously went out with Barry's jungle campmate Maura Higgins, shared a social media snap hooked up on a drip.

He took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of himself with a canula in his arm, captioned: "It's 1 thing after another atm."

The reason behind the hospital stay has not been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane's dad Barry and ex Maura were both evicted from the jungle on Thursday, in a development that was a surprise to many.

Maura and Shane met when she was working as a ring girl and he was doing commentaries on fights for a radio station. He is now engaged to singer-songwiter Taylor West and the couple have two children Finley and Caelan.

The final of I’m a Celebrity is tonight, and one of Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and the Rev Richard Coles will be named King or Queen of the Jungle.