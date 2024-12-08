I'm a Celebrity star Barry McGuigan's son Shane taken to hospital
The boxing trainer, 36, who previously went out with Barry's jungle campmate Maura Higgins, shared a social media snap hooked up on a drip.
He took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of himself with a canula in his arm, captioned: "It's 1 thing after another atm."
The reason behind the hospital stay has not been revealed.
Shane's dad Barry and ex Maura were both evicted from the jungle on Thursday, in a development that was a surprise to many.
Maura and Shane met when she was working as a ring girl and he was doing commentaries on fights for a radio station. He is now engaged to singer-songwiter Taylor West and the couple have two children Finley and Caelan.
The final of I’m a Celebrity is tonight, and one of Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and the Rev Richard Coles will be named King or Queen of the Jungle.