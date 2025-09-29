Stars from the biggest soaps in the UK will decend on London tonight (September 29) for the Inside Soap Awards.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A star-studded ceremony is set to take place this evening, where the biggest and best soaps will be celebrated. Soap fans have been voting in their thousands to crown the new winners from a huge list of nominees from popular shows such as EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Here’s who has been nominated and how to keep up on who walks home with a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inside Soap Awards 2025 takes place tonight. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Inside Soap Awards 2025 nominees

Around 80,000 Inside Soap fans have been voting on their favourite performances, storylines, and characters from the past 12 months in soapland. Heres are all the nominees for this year’s event:

Best Actress

Vicky Myers (Lisa Swain, Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders)

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Actor

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Best Comedic Performance

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Villain

Joe Layton (Mick Michaelis, Coronation Street)

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, EastEnders)

Oliver Farnworth (John Sugden, Emmerdale)

Gemma Bissix (Clare Devine, Hollyoaks)

Best Young Performer

Ryan Mulvey (Brody Michaelis, Coronation Street)

Lillia Turner (Lily Slater, EastEnders)

Amelia Flanagan (April Dingle, Emmerdale)

Ava Webster (Ro Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Ryan Mulvey (Brody Michaelis, Coronation Street)

Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell, EastEnders)

Bradley Riches (Lewis Barton, Emmerdale)

Zak Sutcliffe (Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks)

Best Exit

Colson Smith (Craig Tinker, Coronation Street)

James Bye (Martin Fowler, EastEnders)

Natalie Ann Jamieson (Amy Barton, Emmerdale)

Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)

Best Family

The Platts (Coronation Street)

The Slaters (EastEnders)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The Osbornes (Hollyoaks)

Best Partnership

Alison King & Vicky Myers (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain, Coronation Street)

Angela Wynter & Rudolph Walker (Yolande & Patrick Trueman, EastEnders)

Danny Miller & Ryan Hawley (Aaron Dingle & Robert Sugden, Emmerdale)

Harvey Virdi & Louis Emerick (Misbah Maalik & Donny Clark, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Mason's death & Abi's PTSD (Coronation Street)

Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in crisis (EastEnders)

John's hero complex (Emmerdale)

Teenage sexual exploitation (Hollyoaks)

Best Showstopper

Craig's death (Coronation Street)

Nish and Suki's final showdown (EastEnders)

The limo crash disaster (Emmerdale)

Mercedes faces her cancer scars (Hollyoaks)

Best Daytime Star

Ethan Browne (Tane Parata, Home and Away)

Nicholas Cartwright (Cash Newman, Home and Away)

Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, Neighbours)

Xavier Molyneux (Byron Stone, Neighbours)

Best Drama Star

Barney Walsh (Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty)

Michael Stevenson (Iain Dean, Casualty)

Jason Manford (Steve Savage, Waterloo Road)

Zak Sutcliffe (Schuey Weever, Waterloo Road)

Best Soap

Is voting still open for the Inside Soap Awards 2025?

Voting has now closed for the Inside Soap Awards 2025. Viewers were able to vote for the Best Soap category up until 12pm on Monday, September 29.

The Inside Soap Awards 2025 will not be televised. The ceremony itself will be taking place on Monday, September 28

Results will however be announced from 6pm.