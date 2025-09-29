Inside Soap Awards 2025: Full list of nominees including EastEnders and Coronation Street - is the ceremony on TV?

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

4 minutes ago
Stars from the biggest soaps in the UK will decend on London tonight (September 29) for the Inside Soap Awards.

A star-studded ceremony is set to take place this evening, where the biggest and best soaps will be celebrated. Soap fans have been voting in their thousands to crown the new winners from a huge list of nominees from popular shows such as EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Here’s who has been nominated and how to keep up on who walks home with a trophy.

The Inside Soap Awards 2025 takes place tonight.placeholder image
The Inside Soap Awards 2025 takes place tonight. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Inside Soap Awards 2025 nominees

Around 80,000 Inside Soap fans have been voting on their favourite performances, storylines, and characters from the past 12 months in soapland. Heres are all the nominees for this year’s event:

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Comedic Performance

Best Villain

Best Young Performer

Best Newcomer

Best Exit

Best Family

Best Partnership

  • Alison King & Vicky Myers (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain, Coronation Street)
  • Angela Wynter & Rudolph Walker (Yolande & Patrick Trueman, EastEnders)
  • Danny Miller & Ryan Hawley (Aaron Dingle & Robert Sugden, Emmerdale)
  • Harvey Virdi & Louis Emerick (Misbah Maalik & Donny Clark, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Best Showstopper

Best Daytime Star

  • Ethan Browne (Tane Parata, Home and Away)
  • Nicholas Cartwright (Cash Newman, Home and Away)
  • Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, Neighbours)
  • Xavier Molyneux (Byron Stone, Neighbours)

Best Drama Star

  • Barney Walsh (Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty)
  • Michael Stevenson (Iain Dean, Casualty)
  • Jason Manford (Steve Savage, Waterloo Road)
  • Zak Sutcliffe (Schuey Weever, Waterloo Road)

Best Soap

Is voting still open for the Inside Soap Awards 2025?

Voting has now closed for the Inside Soap Awards 2025. Viewers were able to vote for the Best Soap category up until 12pm on Monday, September 29.

The Inside Soap Awards 2025 will not be televised. The ceremony itself will be taking place on Monday, September 28

Results will however be announced from 6pm.

