Actor Lewis Cope is part of the celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025. | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing is back and a host of celebrities will compete for a place at the top of the leaderboard this Saturday (September 27).

The hit BBC competition series is back on screens, with 16 celebrities competing for the famous glitterball trophy.

One star who has already garnered acclaimed from Strictly fasn after their impressive dance moves in the launch show is actor Lewis Cope. Here’s everything you need to know about the star as he takes to the dancefloor.

Who is Lewis Cope?

Lewis Cope is a 30-year-old actor and dancer from Hartlepool. Television viewers will know the star best from his time as Nicky Miligan on the ITV soap Emmerdale. He appeared in the soap from 2022 until 2024.

He started in the entertainment industry on the stage. At the age of 13, Lewis, was cast in the role of Michael in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical. He also appeared in productions of Richard III, Punk Rock and Macbeth.

Lewis went on to participate in the 2013 series of the Sky competition series Got To Dance. He finished the series as runner-up.

Lewis joined the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing as a replacement for Game Of Thrones actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, who withdrew before the beginning of the series due to health issues. He is partnered with Katya Jones.

Is Lewis Cope in a relationship?

Lewis has been in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Rachelle Lopez. The pair have reportedly been dating for the past eight years and regularly post pictures of each other on Instagram.

Rachelle is a actress but is also a qualified pilates instructor. She regularly posts pilates routines and tips on her social media.