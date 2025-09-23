Strictly Come Dancing has announced its tour line-up for 2026 - but one notable person is missing.

The hugely popular BBC will once again be going on a live arena tour next year for fans to get a dose of dazzle and sequins themselves.

The professional dancers will be taking to stages across the country once again this year after the show was paused last year due to the scandal surrounding the show - but one popular person is absent from the line-up.

Judge Motsi Mabuse is missing from the tour, meaning the other three judges, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, will appear without her to give their critques.

Craig will also not only be on the judging panel, but he will also direct the two-hour dance spectaular which will begin touring the country in January. He said: "If you love the BBC series, then you will love the Strictly live tour! We bring all the glitz, glamour and gorgeousness to an arena near you, so fans can enjoy the spectacle of the TV show and their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. It's a FAB-U-LOUS night out for the whole family to enjoy.”

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “The Strictly Live Tour is always the best way to start the new year. So I can't wait for 2026 to be back on the road with Anton and Craig and bring the magic of Strictly to fans across the country. Roll on January!”

Anton Du Beke is also looking forward to the return to the live arena tour, saying: “I’m back for my fourth Strictly tour and it honestly just keeps getting better and better. Sitting behind the judges' desk and watching the excitement from the audience night after night is just magical and as I’ve said before, we love it just as much as they do. I’m very excited to see what Craig has planned for next year!”

Mosti, who has been on the UK Strictly judging panel since 2019, has not commented publicly about why she will be absent from the 2026 tour. But, she has several other commitments away from being a TV judge so it is possible that her schedule just doesn’t match up with the tour dates.

She is a director for several UK companies, including Pure Mabuse Entertainment Ltd, Legacy Events Production Ltd, and Lionshead Property Investments Ltd. She also co-owns and operates Motsi Mabuse - Die Taunus-Tanzschule GmbH, a dance school in Germany, which is where she lives.

The Strictly 2026 tour dates are as follows:

23 – 25 January: Birmingham Utilita Arena

27 – 28 January: Newcastle Utilita Arena

29 – 30 January: Leeds First Direct Arena

31 January – 1 February: Manchester AO Arena

3 – 4 February: Sheffield Utilita Arena

5 – 6 February: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

7 – 8 February: Glasgow OVO Hydro

10 – 12 February: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13 – 15 February: London The O2

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 26) at 10am. Mailing list subscribers have priority access on Thursday (September 25) from 8am to 10am. Visit the offficial Strictly Come Dancing live tour website for more information and to buy tickets at the relevant time.