The first ever Strictly baby has prompted producers to line up a replacement dancer just in case the tiny new additions decides to arrive early.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses reportedly have plans in place for a replacement professional dancer if pregnant Dianne Buswell has to quit the competition.

The 36-year-old star and her 34-year-old boyfriend, YouTuber Joe Sugg, announced on September 14 that they are expecting a baby boy.

On September 20, it was revealed that professional dancer Dianne is paired with Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, on the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show - meaning she could potentially be on the programme until its finale on December 20.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: “Everyone at Strictly is absolutely thrilled by Dianne and Joe’s news, particularly as they met and were seen falling in love during the course of the show in 2018.

"This is being thought of as the first Strictly baby because never before has a professional knowingly been pregnant while dancing on the contest. Producers have plans in place, and there are several pros who could easily step in and take over at a moment’s notice, because the show must go on.

“On Saturday night’s show, her bump was already very noticeable, though it certainly didn’t seem to hold her back physically, most notably when she was lifted high on the shoulders of fellow pro Kai Widdrington as she held up the Glitterball.

“The BBC’s primary concern is the health and wellbeing of Dianne, and they fully intend to support her through the process with regular check-ins from the welfare team. However, the corporation did not comment on the claim. A spokesman for the BBC told the publication: "We do not comment on personal medical matters.”

Dianne - who met Joe when they danced together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 - took to Instagram on September 14 to announce that they were expecting a baby boy, seemingly in early 2026. She did not reveal how advanced her pregnancy is.

In a pregnancy reveal video on Instagram set to Sir Elton John's song Tiny Dancer, Dianne and Joe set up an easel and pretended to paint a picture with playful dramatics. They then picked up the canvas that revealed a drawing of two stick men – one with Dianne's distinctive red hair – holding hands with a baby. The couple confirmed that their first child is due next year and even revealed that they are expecting a son. Joe captioned the video: "Our little baby boy we cannot wait to meet you."