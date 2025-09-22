Phish have spoken of their sadness after a death outside one of their concerts | Getty Images

American rockers Phish has spoken of their shock and sadness after a person was killed during a fight outside one of their concerts.

The rock band say they have been left "deeply saddened" after one person died and two others were injured when a fight broke out in the parking lot during their concert at Hampton Coliseum in Virginia on Friday.

What began as an argument "escalated into a physical altercation," according to Corporal Shaun Stalnaker of the Hampton Police Division. The two survivors reportedly sustained "non-life-threatening injuries," with one taken to hospital for further treatment.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:33 p.m. ET, according to the police report. After attempting to flee the area, the suspect was detained by police. Authorities believe it to be an "isolated incident."

In a statement on Instagram, the Vermont rockers said: "Our hearts go out to all those affected."

They wrote on Saturday:"During last night's show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum. There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life and two other people were injured.

“We don't have more information than what has been reported by the police, who called it an isolated incident, but what we do know is upsetting enough. We are deeply saddened by this and our hearts go out to all of those affected."

The band returned to the venue to complete their three-night run on September 20 and 21, with reports of increased police presence.