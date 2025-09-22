Heathrow Airport has issued a new statement after a major cyber attack over the weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airlines flying out of Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin were forced to check passengers in manually after the attack hit systems used for check-in and boarding, causing hours-long queues on Saturday. Disruption spilled into Sunday as airlines warned passengers not to travel to airports unless their flight had been confirmed.

Collins Aerospace, the company hit by the attack, said it was working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but did not give any details on what was behind the problem. A total of 629 flights from London Heathrow Airport were disrupted by the cyber attack on Saturday, according to FlightRadar data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total climbed on Sunday, with the website reporting 233 delayed flights. Today (Monday 22 September) the airport has issued a new statement to passengers.

Heathrow Airport has issued a new statement after a major cyber attack over the weekend. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It says: “Work continues to resolve and recover from an outage of a Collins Aerospace airline system that impacted check-in. We apologise to those who have faced delays, but by working together with airlines, the vast majority of flights have continued to operate.

“We encourage passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to Heathrow and to arrive no earlier than three hours for long-haul flights and two hours for short-haul.” Listed below are affected departures and arrivals today.

Departure flights

9:10 Eurowings to Stuttgart - delayed

9:50 Aer Lingus to Dublin - delayed

10:55 Delta Airlines to New York - delayed

11:05 Brussels Airlines to Brussels - delayed

11:30 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled

11:40 Virgin Atlantic to Mumbai - delayed

11:50 American Airlines to Dallas Fort Worth - cancelled

12:15 American Airlines to Chicago - delayed

12:30 Air India to Mumbai - delayed

15:00 American Airlines to Charlotte - cancelled

15:10 American Airlines to Dallas Forth Worth - cancelled

18:10 BA to Brussels - cancelled

19:35 BA to Hong Kong - delayed

19:50 Virgin Atlantic to Delhi - delayed

Arrival flights

9:05 BA from Barcelona - cancelled

10:40 Lufthansa from Frankfurt - cancelled

11:05 BA from Brussels - cancelled

21:25 BA from Brussels - cancelled

21:35 Brussels Airlines from Brussels - cancelled