Heathrow Airport disruption: New statement issued as flights cancelled and delayed after cyber attack - full list affected departures and arrivals
Airlines flying out of Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin were forced to check passengers in manually after the attack hit systems used for check-in and boarding, causing hours-long queues on Saturday. Disruption spilled into Sunday as airlines warned passengers not to travel to airports unless their flight had been confirmed.
Collins Aerospace, the company hit by the attack, said it was working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but did not give any details on what was behind the problem. A total of 629 flights from London Heathrow Airport were disrupted by the cyber attack on Saturday, according to FlightRadar data.
The total climbed on Sunday, with the website reporting 233 delayed flights. Today (Monday 22 September) the airport has issued a new statement to passengers.
It says: “Work continues to resolve and recover from an outage of a Collins Aerospace airline system that impacted check-in. We apologise to those who have faced delays, but by working together with airlines, the vast majority of flights have continued to operate.
“We encourage passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to Heathrow and to arrive no earlier than three hours for long-haul flights and two hours for short-haul.” Listed below are affected departures and arrivals today.
Departure flights
- 9:10 Eurowings to Stuttgart - delayed
- 9:50 Aer Lingus to Dublin - delayed
- 10:55 Delta Airlines to New York - delayed
- 11:05 Brussels Airlines to Brussels - delayed
- 11:30 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
- 11:40 Virgin Atlantic to Mumbai - delayed
- 11:50 American Airlines to Dallas Fort Worth - cancelled
- 12:15 American Airlines to Chicago - delayed
- 12:30 Air India to Mumbai - delayed
- 15:00 American Airlines to Charlotte - cancelled
- 15:10 American Airlines to Dallas Forth Worth - cancelled
- 18:10 BA to Brussels - cancelled
- 19:35 BA to Hong Kong - delayed
- 19:50 Virgin Atlantic to Delhi - delayed
Arrival flights
- 9:05 BA from Barcelona - cancelled
- 10:40 Lufthansa from Frankfurt - cancelled
- 11:05 BA from Brussels - cancelled
- 21:25 BA from Brussels - cancelled
- 21:35 Brussels Airlines from Brussels - cancelled