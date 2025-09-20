Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most popular shows on television but recent scandals have threatened the show’s stature in recent years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC’s dance competition returns this weekend, with the 2025 series set to kick off as the celebrity contestants are partnered up on launch night.

The juggernaut secured its place on top of the Saturday night schedules with dazing dance routines and the glitz and glam of the ballroom. However, the show has faced multiple scandals in the past few years that has threatened to put a dampener on the usual Strictly buzz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the biggest scandals that threatened the future of the show.

Bullying allegations

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest talking points to come out of the past few years of Strictly Come Dancing is the allegations of bullying leveled against some professional dancers.

Actress Amanda Abbington shocked fans when she accused her former partner Giovanni Pernice of “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” during training sessions. Amanda had been partnered with the Italian dancer for the 2023 competition, but she withdrew a few weeks into the competition.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Pernice denied all allegations leveled at him by Abbington. His departure from the show was confirmed by the BBC in June 2024. Following a thorough investigation into claims, the BBC upheld Amanda’s complaints relating to verbal bullying and harassment, but dismissed claims that Pernice has been physically aggressive throughout training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC also issued an apology to Amanda, with Abbington describing the results of the investigation as “vindication”. A representative for Pernice said that he was pleased that no evidence of threatening or physically abusive behaviour was found.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore also described being “gaslit” when she first raised concerns about Pernice, who she was partnered to during the 2016 series.

A few weeks after Pernice left the show, it was announced that Graziano Di Prima had been cut from the upcoming series, despite previously being announced to return. It came after his ex-partner Zara McDermott accused him of misconduct during training sessions.

A representative for the Italian dancer confirmed that he had kicked the ex-Love Island and Made In Chelsea star. McDermott said that she had initially been fearful of speaking uop out of fear of public backlash due to the popularity of the show and said watching back videos from training was “incredibly distressing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the bullying scandal, Strictly bosses introduced a range of measures ahead of the 2024 series to address concerns. This included training sessions only happening in the presence of chaperones, as well as welfare producers being added to the team and additional training for cast and crew.

Wynne Evans makes inappropriate remark on tour

Following the bullying scandal, the BBC would have been hoping that the 2024 series could air without issue, but there was still some scandal to hit the series.

The first of this came when Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans, best known for his Go Compare adverts, was spotted during a live episode placing his hand across the front of partner Katya Jones’ stomach, before the pro quietly lifted his hand back and placed it on her hip. Viewers were quick to label the moment as “creepy”.

What has Wynne Evans’ brother Mark Llewelyn Evans said on axed Strictly star, has he started a petition? Wynne Evans and Katya Jones attend the "Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2025" photocall at the Utilita Arena. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images | Getty Images

In another episode, Wynne appeared to try to high five Katya, with the dancer ignoring his efforts leading to some viewers theorising that there was a feud behind-the-scenes. Both Wynne and Katya issues a statement following this describing the awkward moment as a “silly inside joke”. Evans also criticised “lies” reported by the media at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the conclusion of the series, the Strictly Come Dancing live tour commenced starring celebrities and pros from the series. Evans was one of those taking part, but was dumped from the rest of the tour after a video emerged of him making an inappropriate comment to fellow contestant and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick in which he joked about having group sex with professional dancer Janette Manrara during a press photocall for the tour. He allegedly used the word “spitroast” to refer to Manrara.

After being dropped from the tour, Evans apologised saying in a statement: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.” He was subsequently dropped by the BBC, leaving his show on BBC Radio Wales.

Jamie Borthwick’s ableist slur on set

Borthwick also caused controversy months after the series aired when it came to light that he had used a slur used to describe disabled people on set of the show. The BBC announced that he had been suspended from EastEnders after the incident came to light.

The Eastenders star known for his role as Jay Brown in the classic soap grew up in Barking. | BBC

The actor was accused of making the offensive remark on video during backstage rehearsals in Blackpool week. He allegedly used the slur to describe resident of the northern seaside town. He alter apologised, saying in a statement: “I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did.”

it has since been confirmed by the BBC that the suspension has become permanent. A spokesperson for the broadcaster said earlier this month: “We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders. We do not comment on individual matters.”

BBC investigates drug use

Earlier this year, it was reported that the BBC was investigating claims that two identified Strictly stars had allegedly used cocaine during their time on the show following. The allegations were reported by The Sun, with one source reportedly describing the alleged drug use as an open secret on set.

The BBC is said to have appointed law firm Pinsent Masons to lead an investigation into the drug claims. The conclusions of the investigation have not yet been released.