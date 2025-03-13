Invincible has thrilled fans with its latest action-packed season, and now it is drawing to an epic conclusion.

The Prime Video animated superhero drama, based on the comic book series of the same name, has become a favourite with fans and critics alike. The latest series has been no different, thrilling viewers with epic battles and heart-wrenching storylines.

Mark (Steven Yeun) has been beginning a new era as Invincible, where hew grapples with good and bad, as well as facing off against fierce competitors, including an epic battle against a crew of Invincible variants.

Here’s what happened in the season three finale:

What happened in Invincible season three finale?

The final episode of season three picks up where the previous episode ended - after defeating the Invincible variants sent to Earth to destroy Invincible's reputation, Mark comes face-to-face with Viltrumite warrior Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Conquest has told Mark that he has been instructed to take over Mark’s duties in preparing Earth for the Viltrumite Empire to invade. The race are less-than-impressed that Mark has not bent to their will, and take the power into their own hands.

What ensues is a huge blockbuster fight between Mark and Conquest, but the fight is a struggle for Mark after using all his effort in the Invincible variant war, which took place only moment before the showdown. Mark's brother Oliver, who named himself ‘Kid Omni-man’ earlier in the season and continued to develop his powers, intervenes but is easily swatted off by Conquest and is left bloody and beaten.

Just as Conquest is about to tear Oliver to pieces, he is saved by Cecil. Conquest has taken to using Mark as his personal battering ram, much like his father did during their season one fight.

With little regard for innocent bystanders, the fight continues before Atom Eve, who is still injured from the Invincible variant fight, comes to Mark’s help. Conquest is swinging at both of them and delivers some brutal blows, filling Mark with rage.

Mark holds him down then overpowers the impenetrable Viltrumite, pulling at his shoulder and disintegrating his flesh. Atom Eve, who has been badly wounded in the fight, rebuilds herself and emits a deadly energy beam, which burns Conquest’s skin off.

After conquest lunges for Eve, Mark intervene and seemingly fatally headbutts the warrior.

Is Conquest dead?

After the fight, Mark requests to see Conquest’s body, which Cecil agrees to. After Cecil unzips the body bag, Mark instructs him to “burn it”.

However, while Cecil tells the superhero that he’ll do just that, in true Cecil fashion, he doesn’t. Instead, the real body of Conquest has been placed inside a 400 tonne block of steel alloy and is buried hundreds of meters underground in the desert.

We find out that Cecil’s reason is so that he can speak to the Viltrumite warrior once he regains consciousness and learn about how to defeat the Viltrumites.

A bloody and beaten Mark later tells his half-brother Oliver at the hospital that he will no longer hesitate to kill anyone who puts anyone he loves at risk. This is a change in outlooks for the superhero, who up until this point has drawn a black-and-white line between ‘good’ and ‘bad’.

Is there a post-credit scene for Invincible season three?

There is a mid-credit scene that seemingly set up the next season of the show. As well as the return of the sequids being teased (after unknowingly being carried back to Earth by Rus Livingston following the Mars fight earlier this season), there is also a return of another villain.

Demon detective and ex-GDA ally Damien Darkblood, who last appeared in season one of the show, had been sent to Hell by Cecil for disobeying orders. In a mid-credits scene, the detective summons “the Great Beast” to let him know of a “surface dweller of great power”, and hints towards this being Invincible and possibly using his powers and “blackened heart” to restore the ‘Dark One’s’ power and let him ascend the throne once again.

We know every little of what this could mean for the show going forward, with this storyline not featured in the comic books.

Is Invincible returning for season four?

With storylines set up and fans clamouring to see the return of a reformed Omni-Man and Allen The Alien, many are hoping to see Invincible on their screens again soon.

Prime Video renewed the critically-acclaimed animated series for a fourth season in July 2024. As for when we could be expect to see the new season on our screens, we don’t have specific release date yet.

However, we may not be waiting long. JK Simmons, who voices Omni-Man revealed to Collider in February that his lines had already been recorded. Coupled with the fact that co-creator Robert kirkman has said that the team hope to release a series every year, we may expect to see Invincible season four at some point in 2026.