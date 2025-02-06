This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Invincible returns to Prime Video with its third season.

The animated superhero series, based on the comic book of the same name, has picked up plenty of fans since premiering 2021. Invincible has been lauded by fans and critics alike, with the show holding an impressive 99% critics rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and a 93% audience approval rating.

Show bosses are hoping to continue the success they’ve had so far with Invincible’s third season, which lands on streaming this week. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the show.

When is Invincible season 3 out?

The 3rd season of Invincible premieres on Amazon Prime on February 6, 2025. | Prime

Invincible season three will premiere on Prime Video with three episodes on February 6, 2025. The episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays from there onwards.

You will need a subscription to Amazon Prime to access the title on the streaming service. Subscriptions are available from £8.99 per month.

Who is in the cast for Invincible season 3?

The Invincible cast has been stacked with A-listers for the past two season, and season three is no different. Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Beef) returns as Mark Grayson, the eponymous teen superhero, while Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve) returns as Mark’s mum Debbie Grayson.

Other notable stars returning to and joining the cast in the third season include:

JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

as Cecil Stedman Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve

as Atom Eve Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

as Rex Splode Zachary Quinto as Robot

as Robot Seth Rogan as Allen The Alien

as Allen The Alien Melise as Dupli-Kate

as Dupli-Kate Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray

as Shrinking Ray Ross Marquand as Robot

as Robot Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof

as Bulletproof Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

as Amber Bennett Andrew Rannells as William Francis Clockwell

as William Francis Clockwell Aaron Paul as Powerplex

as Powerplex Simu Liu as Multi-Paul

as Multi-Paul Kate Mara as Becky Duvall

as Becky Duvall Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster & Dropkick

as Fightmaster & Dropkick John DiMaggio as The Elephant

as The Elephant Tzi Ma as Mr. Liu

as Mr. Liu Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson

Doug Bradley and Jonathan Banks have also joined the show in its third season but details on their characters are being kept under wraps.

Zazie Beetz and Gillian Jacobs return as part of the voice cast for Invincible season three | Courtesy of Prime

What is the plot synopsis for Invincible season 3 - what happened in season 2?

Invincible season three picks up where season two ended, with Mark feeling the emotional toll of his fight with Angstrom Levy. In a shocking moment, he lost control and beat his enemy almost to death, proving that there only a fine line between him and his father Nolan (Omni-Man).

In season three, Mark will be in training to become even stronger and faster. Cecil has been putting him through his paces in a new fitness regime, but the new trailer suggests that his relationship with the director of the GDA could turn sour.

Mark is also attempting to juggle everything that comes with being a teenage superhero, all while dealing with bonding with his growing baby brother Oliver and his break-up from Amber at the end of season two. The break-up saw him grow closer to Eve, but will Mark make a move in season three?

Meanwhile, Mark’s dad Omni-Man looks set to join with Allen the Alien to plot their escape from Viltrumite jail. It comes after Allen approached him at the end of season two to encourage him to work with the Guardians of the Globe against his own Viltrumite race to thwart their threat to Earth.